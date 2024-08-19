RHOSLC unveils Season 5 trailer and premiere date — Who’s replacing Monica Garcia?

It’s almost time to check back in with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Bravo went public with the trailer, premiere date, and cast for Season 5 of one of the buzziest entries in the venerable Real Housewives franchise this afternoon.

We’ll start with the cast because there’s been much debate about whether the three newbies filming would secure full-time status.

Original stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose are returning for another drama season.

Mary was a friend for Season 4, but she’s been promoted again to regain her snowflake, hinting she’ll have a much more significant presence this season.

Love or hate her, Mary always reads the rest of the cast for filth and delivers excellent television.

Angie Katsanevas is getting another season as a full-time cast member.

Monica Garcia has been replaced

Controversial Monica Garcia will not be back this season.

She was reportedly fired after certain cast members banded together and threatened to quit over her involvement in a social media account that bullied her castmates.

Monica did have the opportunity to tell her side of the story at the three-part Season 4 reunion but opted to hurl insults at the ladies instead of apologizing.

Now, let’s get to the new cast members for Season 5.

Bronwyn Newport has scored a full-time contract, while Britani Bateman and Meili Workman will serve as friends of the housewives.

In the past, housewives’ friends have gone on to be promoted to snowflake holders, so there is always the possibility that the newer cast could have a bigger presence.

RHOSLC Season 4 set the bar very high

Of course, RHOSLC Season 5 has a tough road ahead of it because Season 4 set the bar very high with excellent cast dynamics and a finale that got a lot of attention due to the revelation about Monica’s part in the troll account.

The series broke through the cultural zeitgeist and gained much recognition, so it will be interesting to see if it can maintain that level of excitement with a revamped cast.

The trailer promises plenty of blow-ups, and the new cast members seem to be working hard to make the show exciting.

Monica will likely remain a hot topic amongst the ladies after the previous season ended with her being kicked out of a vacation home in Bermuda.

It sounds like Heather accuses Whitney of reaching out to Monica between Seasons 4 and 5, which wouldn’t surprise us.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 premieres Wednesday, September 18, at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-5 on Peacock.