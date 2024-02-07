Lisa Barlow says firing Monica Garcia was the right call for RHOSLC

With Monica Garcia out of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the cast is preparing to move on.

Lisa Barlow, who has been with the Bravo reality series since its 2020 premiere, is speaking out about the decision to part ways with her controversial co-star.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Sundance believes Bravo made the right call by not inviting Garcia back after news broke of her association with a social media account that bullied cast members.

In an interview with US Weekly, Barlow said these decisions were above her pay grade but was relieved because she felt she was building a relationship based on a lie.

Barlow cited “trust” as one of the factors in not being able to move forward with Garcia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the aftermath, Barlow feels it’s a good decision to move forward and wishes everyone well.

Despite many RHOSLC fans, Monica Garcia has been fired

Garcia had many fans, so although she was removed from the Bermuda trip on the shocking RHOSLC Season 4 finale, reports indicated that she would be back for Season 5.

Fortunately for the cast, but unfortunately for the fans, it seems like Garcia’s reign of terror is over after not scoring an invite to film when the cameras pick back up this month.

The decision does make Garcia one of the most impactful one-and-done housewives, but it’s hard not to feel a little relieved that she’s off the show.

Garcia crossed several lines during filming, with her fierce criticism of the women stooping to very low levels.

Had she shown remorse at the three-part reunion instead of bringing a terrible burn book, there would have probably been an immediate path forward for her on the show.

Is there a way back for Monica Garcia?

Reports have indicated that Garcia could be back down the line after everyone has had time to process the trauma of the social media account revelation, but it will probably all come down to how well the filming of the first episodes plays out.

If the new cast members manage to bring the drama off the bat, then there’s no need to bring back someone the women could never trust again.

For now, it looks like Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose will all be back next season.

Mary Cosby is a possibility because she would be one of the few women to film with Garcia, so the producers will want to keep her close to help if the villain gets another shot down the line.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is on hiatus.