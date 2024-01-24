Monica Garcia: Controversial RHOSLC Star officially out after one season, but could she return?

Monica Garcia’s time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is over.

Rumors swirled Tuesday afternoon that the controversial reality TV star had been let go by the Bravo series, and now, the news is official.

People and several other outlets confirmed the news hours before the hit series’ reunion concluded.

Many fans saw Garcia as the show’s savior after many believed it would cease to exist following the departure of Jen Shah last year.

But there’s much skepticism about whether Garcia’s exit will last long.

The mother of four joined the series this season and made waves with her co-stars pretty quickly.

Monica Garcia immersed herself in the lives of her co-stars

Introduced to the group by Angie Katsanevas, Garcia immersed herself in the lives of fellow housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose.

Despite plenty of dust-ups with some of her co-stars as the season played out, nothing could prepare us for the revelation on the season finale that Garcia played a part in trolling the women for years before she joined the series via the Reality Von Tease social media account.

The finale drew comparisons to Big Little Lies and Gossip Girl as Gay laid out all of the dirt she had on Garcia as the cast vacationed in Bermuda.

It’s rare for a season of Real Housewives to end while the cast is on a trip, but the severe nature of the allegations against Garcia seemingly made it challenging to film more episodes.

Monica Garcia’s lack of accountability probably ruined her chances of returning

As a result, the aftermath was saved for the three-part reunion, and despite Garcia’s best attempts to deflect the blame for the account, her co-stars seemingly struggled to move on.

Garcia significantly impacted the season, but she buckled under the pressure at the reunion, struggling to take accountability for her actions.

Had she been more open to holding herself accountable instead of churning out high school-like insults at the cast, there’s a possibility they would have been more open to filming with her again.

For now, the controversy has found Garcia’s snowflake well and truly defrosted, but things could work in her favor if she plays her cards right.

Monica Garcia could return to RHOSLC

Many reports signal that the controversial star could only be taking a break from the show.

It makes sense. Filming begins on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 early next month.

With the drama at the reunion and Garcia’s betrayal playing on the minds of everyone involved, a breather could allow Garcia to return later in the next season.

My theory? Producers will bring in some new faces open to filming with Garcia, and her return will hinge on whether the filming is going well.

At the end of the day, there’s a high chance the show will need an assist from Garcia down the line.

Monica Garcia is in demand

In the meantime, Garcia is in demand, so she could do other shows while waiting for the likely phone call from Bravo to return.

House of Villains is filming Season 2 in February. That would be an excellent next step for her.

There’s also The Traitors Season 3 in the works. Still, given Garcia’s apparent struggle to take accountability, something tells me she’d be banished in the first episode, whether she’s a traitor or a faithful.

For now, we’ll eagerly await casting updates for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to Bravo in late 2024.