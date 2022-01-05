RHOSLC fans call out Mary Cosby for contradicting herself

Mary Cosby is being ridiculed by RHOSLC fans for making a contrary decision to her previous statements during the latest episode. Pic credit: Bravo

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby accepted the waiter’s offer of sparkling rose wine during her lunch with Meredith Marks. RHOSLC fans pointed out that Mary’s acceptance of the sparkling beverage was in direct contradiction to her Season 1 assertion that carbonated drinks harden your ovaries.

While Mary changed her order to Chardonnay after Meredith told the waiter that’s what she wanted, her acceptance of the initial sparkling refreshment was enough for critics to harp on her.

Mary Cosby was roasted by RHOSLC critics for contracting her assertion about sparkling drinks

Mary contradicted her notion from Season 1 of RHOSLC that sparkling beverages harden your ovaries by accepting her waiter’s suggestion of sparkling rose. Her disaffirming behavior was quickly blasted by critics who wanted to expose Mary for going against her stated beliefs.

A meme was made by a Bravo fan page that featured Mary accepting the waiter’s sparkling drink suggestion on top of an article headline that talked about Mary’s strange remarks about carbonation hardening ovaries.

The meme had the caption, “Curious if sparkling wine also ‘hardens your ovaries’? #RHOSLC.”

RHOSLC critics attacked Mary Cosby’s contradiction in the comments of the meme blasting her

The meme that drew RHOSLC fans’ attention to Mary’s contrasting statements about carbonation hardening your ovaries got support from other critics.

Viewers appreciated the evidence of Mary’s cross-purpose statements and agreed that she was ridiculous for contradicting herself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Instagram for a podcast wrote, “(laughing/crying emojis) our thoughts exactly like wait (perplexed emoji).”

Someone else wondered if Mary’s faux pas would make its way into a discussion from the reunion host Andy Cohen who tends to call people out. They remarked, “I wonder if Andy and bravo will keep her accountable for her comments as they did to Leanne?”

Another critic joked, “That just made my ovaries hard.”

Pic credit: @facesbybravo/Instagram

With a little more time left in Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it’s possible that viewers will see more strange and contrary behavior from Mary.

She has been embroiled in controversy about her perceived culturally insensitive comments towards Jennie Nguyen’s Asian culture alongside Meredith Marks who Jennie feels was complicit.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.