RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon mocked for their podcast shade: ‘These two are the broke housewives’

Gizelle Bryant and her bestie Robyn Dixon are getting roasted after a snippet of their podcast was posted online.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans are calling out the duo for a conversation about “broke Housewives.”

That’s been a topic of conversation for the past few weeks after designer Christian Siriano confessed that he doesn’t dress Housewives because they don’t pay.

Robyn and Gizelle discussed Christian’s claims noting that he should not have made that statement about the Housewives, while adding that some of them are “very broke.”

Meanwhile, social media is having a field day with that, reasoning that the duo shouldn’t talk about people being broke.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Potomac women are not exactly known for their wealth, especially Robyn, whose final woes were chronicled on the show including a $90,000 IRS lien that came to light in 2019.

RHOP star Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon discuss broke Housewives

The duo discussed Christian Siriano’s WWHL comment on the Reasonably Shady podcast and an X user posted the clip online.

In the video, Gizelle took offense to the remark noting that he made it seem they were all broke.

“Now, there are some very broke Housewives no question about it,” confessed Gizelle.

“And there are some Housewives that want things for free,” added Robyn.

Gizelle agreed but reasoned that the former Project Runway winner should not have made “a blanket statement” about the women.

“You cannot do that,” said the RHOP star, adding, “And, if you’re gonna say that about Housewives– and I get it, I get it– say who they are. Say who refused to pay.”

"There are some BROKE Real Housewives" – Gizelle



I don't typically agree with Busy Gizzy but BbY she ain't lyin'!



Some of these gyrls been out here sellin' caviar dreams while livin' on a cornflakes budget, chi' 😩☕



Between us friendsss, who do yall think she's talmbout? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Z0xYylabTQ — Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) October 10, 2024

RHOP fans mock Gizelle and Robyn on social media

RHOP fans couldn’t wait to respond and had shady retorts for the green eye bandits.

“Gizelle and Robyn talking about somebody broke💀 yeah I’ve seen everything in 2024,” someone exclaimed.

“These two were sharing appetizers and hotel rooms for 4 seasons due to Robyn’s financial issues. Why are they talking about who’s broke?…” questioned someone else.

An x user commented, “If she’s being honest BOTH of them were on cornflake budgets before and during the show. There was NOTHING luxurious about either of them. Still really isn’t, but hey.”

Someone threw shade at the entire RHOP cast writing, “Potomac gives the broke vibes tho 😭😭😭 I love them girls but not one of them living extravagant.”

Another reiterated the sentiment adding, “Well Potomac is probably the brokest franchise of all the housewives shows. 😂 so they really shouldn’t be talking! Lmao think about it, Salt Lake, Dubai, Beverly Hills, Miami, New York.”

“These two ARE the broke housewives????” posted someone else.

RHOP critics weigh in. Pic credit: @elleeinnbee/@daREALworldbffr/@Potatochiipp/@hoodlum559/RaeEnvy/@warddpress/X

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.