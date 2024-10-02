Designer Christian Siriano shares shady reason he doesn’t style Bravo Housewives: ‘They don’t pay’

Some Bravo Housewives have a reputation for not paying for services, and now a fashion designer is adding fuel to that fire.

Former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and he threw major shade at the Housewives, noting that he doesn’t style them because “They don’t pay.”

This is not the first time we’ve heard horror stories about the Housewives failing to pay service providers.

A few months ago, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral was put on blast by a hairstylist who claimed the newbie never paid for her work.

The woman reportedly styled Danielle’s hair for her Season 13 confessional looks and her 2023 BravoCon appearances but claimed she was blocked after reaching out for payment.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Sheree Whitfield also has a reputation for not paying up.

Several accusations against her have been made over the years, including one from a former assistant who alleged in Season 12 that he cut ties with the She by Sheree founder over unpaid bills.

Christian was very blunt during his WWHL appearance after host Andy Cohen asked, “Have you ever dressed a Housewife?”

“Ever? Maybe,” responded Christian. “But listen, they’re not on my list because, one they don’t pay.”

Following a gasp from the audience, the fashion designer added, “They don’t!”

However, he does have one client from the Housewives franchise who has no problem shelling out cash for his unique designs — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Bronwyn Newport.

“My newest Housewife, Brownwyn is like my number one customer and has been shopping for years and spends real money,” said Christian, who noted that all her confessional pieces on the show are couture.

Bronwyn has already been raising eyebrows with her unique fashion, and we’ll see more of Christian’s designs as the season plays out.

Meanwhile, after Christian noted that the RHOSLC star was a long-time client, Andy said, “Well then, Housewives do pay.”

“One, and she’s new,” retorted Christian.

Bravo stars such as RHOC’s Heather Dubrow and RHONY newbie Jenna Lyons have worn Christian’s brand

Christian didn’t name any particular Housewife on WWHL, so it’s hard to pinpoint the culprits.

However, the former Project Runway star has styled a few Housewives over the years.

In 2019, The Real Housewives of New York City OG Bethenny Frankel wore his brand to an event, and new RHONY star Jenna Lyons has also worn his designs.

Fancy Pants herself Heather Dubrow also wore a stunning purple Christian Siriano dress for the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 reunion.

Other Bravo stars such as Tinsley Mortimer, Dallas Housewife Stephanie Hollman, and RHOSLC star Meredith Marks have also worn pieces from Christian’s brand.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.