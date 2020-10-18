Robyn Dixon admits she was ‘irresponsible’ as the Real Housewives of Potomac star takes responsibility for her tax debt

As you know by now, Robyn Dixon is not one to shy away from talking about her money issues.

We learned this from the early seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac when Robyn and ex-husband Juan revealed that a former friend had conned them out of their hard earned money.

In 2013, the couple was forced to file for bankruptcy, claiming they were over $200,000 in debt.

Since then, they’ve had to downsize their home and have since been working to rebuild their finances.

The mom-of-two has become a real estate entrepreneur and was very much on track with Juan to purchase a new home.

That is, until the IRS hit the reality TV star with tax liens equaling almost $90,000.

Now, Dixon is opening about her latest financial woes, explaining how she got herself into this messy situation.

Robyn talks about her tax issues

Bravo Daily Dish delves into the latest episode, which revealed the moment the other RHOP women found out about Robyn’s tax issues.

During the October 11 episode, Robyn opened up to Candiace Dillard-Bassett about her situation, admitting, “I’m a really bad accountant. I thought I could handle my own bookkeeping.”

She continued, “I wasn’t doing them right. And then I got hit for some unreported income I had forgotten about.”

The reality Tv alum continued to explain the situations saying, “I was doing my own taxes, I was filing them late. It was just a hot mess. And I put it on the back burner. OK, I’ll get to it one day, I’ll get to it one day, I’ll get to it one day. Finally, when I decide to get to it, it’s out of control.”

Robyn admitted that it was a number of things that led her to be in the situation, but says she’s taking responsibility for it all.

“It definitely was a combination of things of even how I got there,” dished the 41-year-old. “I had some old taxes from before my bankruptcy. It was just a big juggling of things, and I was irresponsible, and I take responsibility for it.”

How much does Robyn owe the IRS?

Although this IRS storyline is just now playing out on RHOP, Bossip was one of the first sites to report about Robyn’s tax issues back in 2019.

The media outlet had obtained documents revealing that based on liens filed by the federal government, the green-eyed beauty owes 86,465 dollars in back taxes.

“The feds alleged that Dixon didn’t pay taxes from 2015 through 2017.” In total, the IRS revealed that Robyn owed $4,057 from 2015, $34,030 from 2016, and $48,377 from 2017.

It’s not clear if all the monies owed have since been paid back, but we’ll know soon enough as the storyline continues to play out on RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.