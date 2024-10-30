RHOP viewers are ‘loving’ Gizelle Bryant now that Robyn Dixon is off the show

The Real Housewives of Potomac is off to a great start with some fresh faces for Season 9.

The other cast members are stepping up their game now that there are some newbies in the mix, and we’ve noticed that Gizelle Bryant has brought new energy this season.

With Robyn Dixon no longer on the franchise, the Green-Eyed Bandits have been dismantled, and we’re seeing a different side of Gizelle.

Last season and the seasons prior, she faced backlash for her behavior, but so far, fans are loving the OG.

Not only has she made amends with her former nemesis, Wendy Osefo, but she’s also been taking responsibility for her behavior — even apologizing to the newbies for recently kicking them out of her event.

She’s also trying to get back on track with Karen Huger, and their shady banter has added some well-needed humor to the show.

RHOP viewers are ‘loving’ Gizelle Bryant without Robyn Dixon

It only took several years for us to get the old Gizelle back as viewers expressed frustration in recent years about her and Robyn’s mean-girl antics.

These days, we’re seeing a fun and lighthearted Gizelle.

“It’s so refreshing to see Gizelle standing on her own, and not Robyn next to her. She seems different, can’t explain it just yet lol,” wrote an Instagram commenter.

“Gizelle without Robyn this season is totally refreshing to see I like this for her😍🙌,” wrote someone else.

One RHOP viewer exclaimed, “I like Gizelle she is so laid back this season, Robin was holding her back😂😂.”

Another added, “I am LOVING this new Gizelle.”

Pic credit: @Bravo/Instagram

Gizelle is calling out Karen Huger

While Gizelle is getting praise this season, the same can’t be said for the Grande Dame.

She’s been getting dragged for her behavior, starting with the lack of accountability over her drunk driving incident.

The 61-year-old has been shying away from the topic, claiming she has to stay silent until things play out in court.

Meanwhile, it’s her actions during Gizelle’s brain cancer event in honor of her deceased father that’s garnering backlash.

Things got messy when Karen decided to send out invitations to the women for the same date — missing the event and causing some of the women to do the same.

“I feel like I’m being the utmost friend to you, and I’m not getting it in return,” reasoned Gizelle during a conversation with Karen.

“I do really regret that I was not there for you in memory of your father,” Karen later retorted. “However, I do not take responsibility for your behavior.”

Check out the clip from Episode 4, and tell us if you’re siding with Gizelle or the Grande Dame.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.