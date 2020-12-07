RHOP cast react to beautiful yet surprising moment when Juan finally proposed to Robyn Dixon

It’s official, Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon are finally engaged…AGAIN!

The exciting moment recently played out during the Season 5 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Robyn’s castmates could not be happier for their castmate, who already shares two kids with Juan.

The green-eyed beauty has gotten a lot of flack over the years from fans and friends who’ve questioned Juan’s intentions regarding Robyn for the past four seasons.

But now, the 41-year-old is finally getting her happily ever after!

Ashley and Gizelle says the room erupted in excitement

During a chat with The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, the cast gathered to talk about the shocking RHOP finale.

There was a lot of drama that night, but the sweetest moment came when Juan Dixon got down on one knee and proposed to ex-wife Robyn Dixon.

The moment was a surprise to many of the RHOP cast, including Robyn herself. But Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant knew it was coming, and during the After Show, they talked about the moment when Juan finally popped the question.

“The room exploded,” exclaimed Robyn’s BFF, Gizelle Bryant – who helped Juan pull off the surprise. “Like people went bonkers.”

And Ashely reiterated the sentiment.

“The only people that really knew were Gizelle and I…and Juan obviously. So people started to get a little suspicious when we gathered around,” recounted Ashley.

“Like you could sort of hear little whispering like…what’s gonna happen kind of thing. So people started speculating.”

“And then,” continued the 32-year-old, “When it actually happened, there was like an eruption. Literally, my eardrums like did a little [pop] because there was an eruption of excitement that happened.”

The RHOP women were very surprised

During the RHOP After Show, Candiace Dillard also shared happy sentiments about the couple’s engagement. She was also kept in the dark about the surprise proposal and admitted that she had no clue it was going down.

“I had hoped that they would eventually find their way to that place, but no…Gizelle did a very good job of keeping the secret very secret, and no, I did not know that that’s what we were coming for.”

And who can forget Wendy Osefo, who seemed to have the biggest reaction to the engagement? The RHOP newbie could barely contain her excitement during the episode.

While Osefo blames it on the “damn vodka” that she drank throughout the night, Ashley Darby noted, “I think Wendy just loves love.”

As for Robyn, she expressed on the After Show that the proposal definitely caught her off guard.

“It was awesome; It was sweet,” expressed the newly engaged RHOP alum. “You know Juan has a great way of expressing his feelings for me, and I really appreciated that he did it the way he did it.”

Congratulations to the Juan and Robyn.

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, December 13 at 9:15/8:15c on Bravo.