Robyn Dixon says COVID-19 pandemic has affected her and Juan Dixon’s wedding plans

Did Robyn Dixon just fess up about her engagement to Juan Dixon?

She most certainly did!

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum just dished on her wedding plans and how it has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep in mind that the engagement has not played out on the show quite yet, although we have seen the buildup in previous episodes.

Juan and Robyn have been through their share of issues over the years and it has been playing out on the show since Season 1.

The couple’s relationship initially confused viewers and their cast mates alike when they revealed that they were divorced but still living together as a couple.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen them try to rebuild their relationship and recommit to their family.

And after four seasons of wanting to see them get re-married, it seems that fans will have their wish this season.

With only one episode left in Season 5, the finale promises to be an explosive one, and will most likely feature Juan and Robyn’s engagement!

Robyn Dixon says wedding plans are postponed

During a chat on The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Robyn responded to a fan question about her nuptials.

When asked if the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her and Juan’s wedding plans, Robyn admitted that it has.

“Yes! The pandemic has totally ruined or plans,” responded the mom-of-two. She added, “Well, I don’t wanna say it ruined it; it has postponed our plans.”

The RHOP alum went on the explain the type of wedding they had envisioned, telling the fan, “We wanted a destination wedding and we were gonna begin the planning when Juan’s basketball season was over in March, and we all know what happened in March.”

Robyn and Juan are enjoying their engagement

As you know, March was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and wreaked havoc worldwide.

So, Juan and Robyn’s timeline for planning their wedding had to be put on the back burner.

But the Real Housewives of Potomac star is making the best of it.

“The pandemic hit and now I’m trying to figure out what to do next,” shared the green-eyed beauty. “So we’re just enjoying our engagement.”

We recently saw the planning stages of said engagement during a previous episode of the show– when Juan enlisted the help of Robyn’s bestie, Gizelle Bryant to go ring shopping.

Juan and Gizelle have kept things under wraps in an attempt to surprise the 41-year-old.

There was a snag during their cast trip to Portugal where Karen Huger almost let the cat out the bag, but the crisis was averted.

And we’ll likely see the romantic proposal play out on the season finale of RHOP.

Are you excited to see Robyn and Juan finally walk down the aisle…Again?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8 on Bravo.