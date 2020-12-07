Candice Dillard and Ashley Darby reflect on their husbands’ explosive face off in RHOP finale

The much anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac finale aired last night, and the husbands took the spotlight away from the women.

This time, Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael, and Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris, showed up and showed out.

The cast gathered for the final event for Season 5 –Robyn and Juan Dixon’s holiday party.

But in true Potomac fashion, it was drama from beginning to end.

Candiace Dillard says Michael Darby showed his a**

During a chat on the Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Candiace dished about the moment she realized Chris and Michael were having an altercation.

The fight kicked off when the 33-year-old was in the middle of her own warring with Karen Huger, but that conversation quickly shifted.

“I’m literally mid yell, okay. I’m mid emotion here,” recounted Candiace. “And I hear this ruckus to the back left of me.”

The Bravo alum soon noticed that her husband, Chris, was involved, and she rushed to his side.

Candice then realized who else was involved in the ruckus, and it was Ashley Darby’s husband.

“And then it was like, okay, Michael f#*king Darby. You literally just can’t, you can’t get right!” exclaimed Candiace – while sharing that her husband “doesn’t get upset easily.”

“I guess he saw me getting upset with Karen, and he gets upset that I’m upset, enough to go over to my husband and show his a** — ‘you need to control your wife.’ The only thing controlling Candiace is Jesus, okay?” affirmed the former beauty queen. “My husband don’t control me.”

She added, “You’re coming up to another man, to say to another man ‘control your wife,’ where are they doing that, in your house? Keep that in your house. Nothing is controlled over here!”

Ashley Darby shares why she’s ‘super protective’ of husband Michael

During the RHOP After Show, Ashley Darby gave her two cents about the incident.

“When I heard like commotion, and I heard someone say ‘Michael,’ when I say a fight or flight response kicked in, it was like I wanted to jump across that booth and get involved in whatever was going on,” noted Ashley.

She added, “And at that time, I didn’t care who it was.”

While recounting the incident, the pregnant RHOP alum also explained why she has gotten so protective of Michael.

“That liquid courage. I mean, it comes about every now and again, but it was very strong right then,” said Ashley. “Because you know now that Michael is more than my husband. He’s also the father of my son. I’m super protective of him now.”

Thankfully, the other RHOP husbands jumped in and separated Michael and Chris, as a heated Michael threatened to call the police on Candiace’s husband.

There wasn’t a resolution between the two men, but no doubt the issue will be addressed at the RHOP reunion.

Who do you think was in the wrong during the confrontation between the husbands, Michael or Chris?

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, December 13, at 9:15/8:15c on Bravo.