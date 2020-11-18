Candiace Dillard calls Ashley Darby ‘very unforgiving and hurtful’ while dishing about RHOP confrontation

Candiace Dillard is dishing about the recent confrontation between her and Ashley Darby on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The co-stars and former close friends have had a rocky relationship for the past two years.

In Season 4, Candiace was very vocal about doubting Ashley’s desire to get pregnant, and the two women almost came to blows toward the end of the season.

Ashley has since had a baby boy and is currently expecting her second child, but she has yet to receive an apology from Candiace.

Now, Candiace is revealing her own desires to get pregnant and start a family.

But her confession to the group is not sitting well with Ashley, who confronted her during the latest episode of RHOP.

Candiace is now dishing on the tense confrontation that took place during their cast trip to Portugal.

Candiace says Ashley has been unforgiving

During a chat on The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Candiace revealed how she really feels about the conversation with Ashley.

When the 33-year-old told the group that she’s now considering starting a family with her husband Chris, Ashley brought up their issues from last season.

Ashley expressed that she has still not let go of Candiace doubting her desire to start a family.

And she has still not gotten an apology for that fact.

However, Candiace is not buying it.

“I have a really hard time with Ashley in general,” confessed the Bravo alum. “Because I struggle to identify genuineness with her.”

“And it’s just very funny that she picks and chooses when she wants to have feelings, especially as somebody who has seen her in person as a part of this group be very unforgiving and hurtful to other women in this group,” she continued.

Candiace says she has receipts!

During the interview, the former beauty queen continued to explain why she doesn’t get along with Ashley.

“It just makes me sort of shake my head,” remarked Dillard. “That it’s like now that you are a mother and you are in this new space, we’re all just suppose to acquiesce to where you are and forgot who you were five minutes ago?”

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member says she’s willing to not harp on who Ashley was in the past, but said, “Don’t back pedal on me because I have the receipts and I’ll throw them in your face.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.