Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby celebrated entering her third trimester of pregnancy with a baby bump pic.

Ashley uploaded a picture of herself wearing a bright lime green dress that hugs and shows off her baby bump on Instagram.

“Hello 3rd trimester!” she wrote in the caption. “Prepared for Baby D to triple his weight, my body to retain water like we’re embarking on a desert expedition, and my internal organs to become baby’s accordion…So much love.”

Some of the women from the Real Housewives franchise congratulated Ashley in the comments section.

“Getting big and beautiful,” her RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant wrote.

“You are glowing,” Real Housewives of Dallas star Steph Hollman commented.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville left three heart emojis.

Ashley’s pregnancy

Ashley announced her pregnancy in September with an adorable Instagram video starring her son Dean.

Ashley and her husband Michael Darby posed in the background as Dean wore a onesie that read “I’m gonna be a big brother.”

“There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement,” Ashley wrote in the caption of the video.

She revealed in a separate Instagram post on November 19 that they are expecting a baby boy.

Michael announced that he intends to get a vasectomy after their second baby is born healthily.

Ashley and Michael’s relationship

Ashley and Michael have been married for five years. However, the couple has faced its ups and downs.

Michael has been accused of sexually assaulting crew members while filming RHOP. He was caught on tape groping a cameraman, but the charges were dropped.

Additionally, on this season of RHOP, Michael was caught in his hotel room with a stripper. Other text messages insinuated that he also had a boyfriend on the side.

Ashley has continued to defend Michael, despite the confirmed affair.

She even revealed during the show that she and Michael had an open relationship at one point and chronologized a threesome that she and Michael had with a woman at a concert

She also insinuated on social media that she has hurt Michael in the past.

Ashley recently asked Michael for a post-nuptial after their prenup expired.

However, Ashley has been adamant that she and Michael plan on staying happily married.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.