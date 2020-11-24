RHOP alum Charrisse Jordan says fight between Monique and Candiace was ‘disappointing’

Former Real Housewives of Potomac castmember Charrisse Jordan is giving her take on the fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

And, as you can imagine she is certainly not impressed by the recent turn of events.

Matter of fact, the OG is expressing disappointment in how things have turned out between the former friends.

As we all know by now, the two women had a physical altercation on Real Housewives of Potomac a few weeks ago and the aftermath has been playing out on the show ever since.

The fight between Samuels and Dillard has caused a divide within the group with many of them taking Candiace’s side in the drama.

Viewers have had their own opinions about the shocking fight and now Charrisse has her own opinion about the altercation as well.

Charrisse Jordan says she is “disappointed” after RHOP fight

During an Instagram live video, the Bravo alum answered a slew of questions from fans of the show.

And, when was asked to give her opinion about the fight between the former beauty queen and the mom-of-three she did not hold back.

She started out by declaring, “I wasn’t at the fight, I wasn’t there, I saw what you saw on TV [but] honestly I was a little disappointed. I don’t like to see violence in any nature. I don’t feel like that’s the answer to things.”

“I’m about communicating with people” noted the two-season alum. “And words always work for me so it’s a little disappointing to see it,” shared Charrisse. “Potomac wasn’t supposed to go in that direction but it has.”

“Hopefully things will turn around and it will be entertaining without violence,” added the 53-year old.

Is Charrisse siding with Monique or Candiace?

During the live video Charrisse didn’t go much deeper into the drama, nor did she reveal whose side she has taken in the fight between the co-stars.

However, despite her politically correct response to the question it’s safe to assume that she’s backing Candiace Dillard.

The two women have become friends over the past two seasons, with the RHOP alum even popping up at Candiace’s one-year anniversary party.

Her presence at the event did not sit well with Monique, who recently had a falling out with Charrisse, despite being very close the prior season.

The Not for Lazy Moms podcaster did not immediately reveal why she was no longer friends with the former RHOP castmember.

However, it was later revealed that their friendship took a turn for the worst after Charisse allegedly started a rumor that Monique was having an affair with her trainer.

Charrisse was one of the original cast members on RHOP but left after Season 2 to deal with her divorce.

She appeared in a friend role during Season 3 and is still friends with many of the current cast including Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.