RHONY: Viewers hail Sonja Morgan as the voice of reason during tense conversation in latest episode

RHONY fans are calling Sonja Morgan the voice of reason. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan was the voice of reason on the show last night, and fans are loving it.

The usually quirky and offbeat OG is not always taken seriously based on some of the antics we’ve seen over the years.

However, her willingness to listen and understand castmate Eboni K.Willaims is certainly a welcome balance from the cringe-worthy behavior of castmate Luann de Lesseps.

Last week, things got tense after the former countess called Eboni an angry woman during their exchange. But in the latest episode, the cast members had a conversation about why Luann’s comment was so problematic for women of color and it seems Sonja really took the time to listen and understand.

Sonja Morgan is now the voice of reason on RHONY

After the tense interaction between Luann and Eboni, a conversation between them was integral so the RHONY cast sat down to hash things out.

After Eboni explained why Luann’s behavior was so offensive the 56-year-old finally issued an apology, but she took ten steps back by asking her castmate for one in return.

“Can you tell us how you were upset?” said Sonja calmly to Luann, who stammered through an explanation about Eboni supposedly yelling at her and not listening. After Luann was finished, Sonja once again said to her, “That’s frustrating, but who should be apologizing here?”

Naturally, Eboni did not apologize to Luann simply because she did nothing wrong.

“The reason why what I won’t do is say I’m sorry is because it is an expectation of me apologizing for having a natural reaction to a very deep-seated triggering word and concept. So I can’t apologize to you for that Luann,” noted the new Housewife.

Eboni also pointed out the hypocrisy within the group. “I wanna acknowledge that my dear friend over here miss Leah cussed y’all all out and called y’all all hoes to your faces and nobody called her angry. In fact, she was told, ‘Leah calm down, come back to the table’ because she wasn’t held to that standard of anger.”

RHONY fans are proud of Sonja Morgan

Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan got rave reviews for pointingg out her own previledge during her confessional.

“The burden’s on us, we’re white privileged ladies,” noted Sonja. “Nobody’s turning the page and moving forward, we have to read the page, feel the pain, be a little bit awkward and then we can turn some more pages.”

Fans were so proud of Sonja for being open to understanding Eboni’s plight that they took to social media to praise the blond beauty for her racial sensitivity.

If you scroll through the comments on Twitter from last night, everyone was team Sonja.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.