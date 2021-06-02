RHONY fans react to Luann de Lesseps and Eboni K. Williams’ altercation in latest episode

Fans react to Luann de Lesseps and Eboni K. Williams’ altercation. Pic credit: Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New York featured an intense altercation between Luann de Lesseps and Eboni K. Williams.

After the episode aired viewers took to social media to give their take on the situation and most are defending newbie Eboni K. Williams and are lashing out at Luann de Lesseps for her behavior.

Eboni K. Williams gets frustrated with Luann de Lesseps

Things took an uncomfortable turn for the Real Housewives of New York stars during lunch at Luann’s Hamptons home last night. And it left some fans feeling angry and frustrated at how the conversation was steered.

The drama actually kicked off between Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer after the OG chided the 38-year-old for her supposedly crude comments about sex. Leah called out both Ramona and Luann for their hypocrisy since they often delve into the sex topic. After getting nowhere with her castmates Leah stormed away from the table, but the women continued on with the conversation and that’s when things took an even uglier turn.

At one point Luann tried to argue that Leah’s crude comments had to do with education, but when Eboni made it known that she was the most educated out of the group it clearly rubbed the former countess the wrong way and an argument ensued.

“Why are you getting so angry, why are you yelling right now?” questioned Luann during their banter.

“So now I’m the angry black woman,” quipped Eboni.

Luann claimed she wasn’t going there but later added, “You’re an angry woman right now,” which resulted in a side-eye from Eboni.

“I never referred to your color, nor would I,” remarked Luann.

“Our dear friend Leah McSweeney not five minutes ago storms off in a mad dash… and nobody called Leah angry, nobody,” reasoned the lawyer in her confessional. “I simply take a visceral response to something that felt deeply personal and painful to me and I’m immediately called angry. Tell me it’s not about race.”

RHONY fans side with Eboni after latest episode

The conversation between the Real Housewives of New York stars got even more heated and resulted in Luann telling Eboni to leave her home.

“You need to calm down and think about what you just said was offensive to us,” remarked Luann.

“I will not silence myself for you Luann, you’re not gonna police my feelings,” responded the new Housewife, and with that, she got her bag and left the table.

“Ewwwww went from being a Luann fan to despising her. So disrespectful. #RHONY Good for @SonjatMorgan for trying to keep the peace. ‘Let her finish’ [three clapping emojis],” tweeted one fan.

Pic credit:@SLynn1015/Twitter

Another shared, “I went from shock, to anger, to depression and disappointment over Luann’s treatment of Eboni tonight. I’m still trying to find the right words for what I want to express, and I’m just at a loss. #RHONY[.]”

I went from shock, to anger, to depression and disappointment over Luann's treatment of Eboni tonight. I'm still trying to find the right words for what I want to express, and I'm just at a loss. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/iq4gQHlV8E — Nate (@nclark_92) June 2, 2021

“I love how Ramona and Luann scream and then when Eboni responds, she’s yelling and angry?! #RHONY,” tweeted another fan.

I love how Ramona and Luann scream and then when Eboni responds, she’s yelling and angry?! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/SF6wQfTiBC — bravo babe (@bravo_babe) June 2, 2021

The aftermath of this will play out next week, but viewers have been sounding off about the episode, and let’s just say no one is defending Luann.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.