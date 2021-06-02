Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
RHONY: Eboni K.Williams announces 2-week social media break ahead of last night’s episode


RHONY star Eboni K.Williams is taking a two-week break from social media
Eboni K.Williams announces social media break. Pic credit:HeidiGutman/Bravo

Real Housewives of New York newbie Eboni K. Williams knew that last night’s episode would be intense, and in an effort to protect her mental health, she’s taking a social media break.

Before the episode premiered, Eboni went Live on Instagram to announce her two-week hiatus.

Eboni K. Williams announces social media break

The Real Housewives of New York star posted a video on Instagram before last night’s episode aired and explained her decision to step away from her social media platforms.

The RHONY star confessed that the next two episodes will be “really intense and really important,” and she urged viewers to watch them. For those who actually saw the show, Eboni was right, and fans have certainly have been engaged in conversation after watching her faceoff with Luann de Lesseps.

The 37-year-old continued, “But the reason I’m taking this social media break for the next two weeks is because I wanna leave yall to yourselves to have discussion and debate and conversation around what you’re gonna see tonight, what your gonna see next week.”

Eboni said she is pulling back from social media “to protect my peace” and noted that she expects the trolls to come for her but says, “I’m not here for it, and I won’t be a part of it and I won’t avail myself to it, so I’m gonna take a little break.”

Leah McSweeney shows support for Eboni

Leah McSweeney had her own share of drama on last night’s episode of the Real Housewives of New York as well, but she stormed off and missed the altercation between Luann and Eboni.

However, after the show aired, the 38-year-old took to Instagram in support by sharing a sweet photo and some kind words for her friend.

“Thank you for holding me, standing up for me and being there for me in every way. You are a gem. ILSYM. No one could ever! @ebonikwilliams is taking some time off from social cus the next couple episodes are heavy (and let’s be real this platform can be toxic af) but as she said in her live she will be back.”

The second-season housewife also added the hashtag “#ProtectYourPeace ” before ending her post.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

