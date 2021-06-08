RHONY spoiler: Eboni K. Williams wants an apology from Luann de Lesseps after last week’s altercation

Eboni K. Williams wants an apology from Luann de Lesseps Pic credit: Bravo

Eboni K.Williams and Luann de Lesseps had a heated confrontation last week on The Real Housewives of New York and now the newbie wants an apology.

Things got very tense during a dinner at Luann’s home after Eboni chimed in on an argument between Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer.

Soon the conversation turned to which housewife was the most educated and the countess did not take it too well when Eboni pointed out that she was the most educated among the cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Things quickly took a turn for the worst when Ramona and Luann accused Eboni of shouting during their argument.

But it was Luann who took things to another level by calling her castmate an “angry woman.”

The argument garnered tons of backlash online against Luann as many felt the comment was race-related, and tonight Eboni is expecting a well-overdue apology from the OG.

Leah McSweeney and Heather Thomson chime in on the drama

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Eboni appears to still be at Luann’s home despite being asked to leave during the last episode.

The video picks up the morning after the confrontation as Eboni, Leah, and Heather Thomson discussed the events of the night prior.

“It sounds like I missed an even more disgusting display of judgment” noted Leah who had missed out on the drama after storming off during her argument with Ramona.

However, Eboni had filled her in. “Luann actually surprised me with the weird…she’s been weird since going on this trip,” continued Leah.

“To call a Black woman angry right now, you’re just starting a f*****g problem,” chimed in Heather. “But she doesn’t even know,” responded Leah rolling her eyes.

“You have to remember Luann’s ego comes first,” added Heather.

Eboni K.Williams wants an apology from Luann de Lesseps

As The Real Housewives of New York stars continued to recount the events of the night before, Eboni made something very clear.

“I can’t be in a friend group that is not gonna have the consciousness to say ‘Eboni’s experience in this country is vastly different than mine'” noted the new housewife.

“Listen Luann is here, you don’t have to educate her all you have to do is explain what you meant that she didn’t hear,” expressed Heather.

Eboni noted the word of advice from Heather and revealed how she planned to proceed with the situation, and not surprisingly, she wanted Luann to apologize for her words.

“I’m gonna talk to Lu as an adult. What I hope she apologizes for is her defaulting to a very stereotypical trope about women of color and our reactions and emotions,” remarked Eboni.

Do you think Luann should apologize to Eboni for her words?

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.