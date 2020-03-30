RHONY star Sonja Morgan avoiding the quarantine 15 with this shocking diet

Sonja Morgan from The Real Housewives of New York City is trying to make the best of her quarantine right now. She calls her social distancing “quaran-chic” and is on a diet to stay healthy while she stays inside.

Sonja recently shared her diet with followers. She is hoping to keep extra weight off while staying healthy. She said her diet is great for those who want an immune system boost too.

She said she is detoxing, which includes using colonics and staying away from processed foods. Sonja admits she always does a detox after each season of RHONY.

Sonja explains her detox diet to Andy Cohen

She explained in a video interview with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, “No sugar, no white food, no gluten. Actually I’m only juicing right now. I’m doing colonics. I’m taking cinnamon, cloves, garlic: everything to kill everything and keep my immunities up. Lots of green juice.”

Sonja also said she is washing her hands and clothes often, and wiping down surfaces and objects in her home with disinfectant wipes whenever she thinks about it.

Currently, Sonja is not actually in her New York City home. She is at the We Care Spa in Desert Hot Springs, California. She shared a post about the spa on Instagram.

She wrote, “Keeping my self sequestered away in the #desert. The view is magnificent. Blue skies, sunshine and white clouds. All while I work on my health.”

Ramona Singer is also sharing what she’s been up to while in quarantine

Fellow cast member Ramona Singer is spending her quarantine at home with her daughter Avery and ex-husband Mario. She has been sharing inspirational posts with her followers on Instagram as well.

She has been sharing clips of herself and Avery cleaning the house. Recently, she shared a clip of herself mopping while in a fancy nightgown.

She wrote, “Whelp what can I say… not taking any chances over here so had to do away with the house cleaning service. I think I am managing quite well don’t you think!? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #selfisolation”

It is nice to see what the ladies are up to, and we can’t wait to watch the latest season of RHONY when it premieres in a few short days!

The new season of The Real Housewives of New York City debuts April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.