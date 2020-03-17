RHONY’s Ramona Singer is spending her coronavirus self-isolation with ex-husband Mario Singer

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer is currently self-isolating. She is aiming to keep herself and others healthy and away from the coronavirus outbreak. Many fans are praising her outlook on the whole situation.

Ramona is in self-isolation with her daughter Avery and another unexpected visitor. Her ex-husband Mario Singer is also there with the ladies.

Avery posted a video on Instagram as she was having dinner with her parents. She joked to fans that they would never believe who she was with. The family admitted they were happy to be together during a time like this.

Ramona and ex-husband Mario are self-isolating during coronavirus outbreak

Ramona has shared several posts on social media, urging others to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram Story, she begged others to self-isolate.

She said several days ago, “I am begging everyone to self-isolate. This is not a good situation. I mean, in New York City, they said, ‘Fifty percent capacity. Make sure everyone is 10 feet away.’ Well guess what? No one is following it. This is not good.”

She continued, “And you know what the worst part is? You could be a carrier and not even have the symptoms. Please, everyone, self-isolate. I’m begging you, please.”

Her plea to others to self-isolate comes after recent reports that Ramona has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Since she is already dealing with an illness, that makes her more susceptible to coronavirus.

Ramona is sharing updates during her self-isolation

Ramona continues to update friends, family, and fans on Instagram. She recently shared a photo of herself and beloved dog Coco. She wrote, “Day 4 of isolation with Coco. Hope everyone is hanging in there! ❤️”

While Ramona and Mario split after he cheated on her in 2014, the exes seem to be on good terms. Even with flirty banter on the last season of RHONY, Ramona has said that she would not consider getting back together anytime soon.

However, you never know what happens in such tight quarters! It may be a good sign for Mario and Ramona fans that they are stuck indoors together for the time being.

It is fantastic to see Ramona, Mario, and Avery together right now. Let’s hope they continue to stay healthy during this pandemic as they provide a model for others to follow for self-isolation.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 premieres on April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.