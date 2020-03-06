Ramona Singer has Lyme disease, RHONY co-star Dorinda Medley offers advice

It’s been a rough week for RHONY alum Ramona Singer who just revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis on Instagram.

The 63-year-old reality star shared the news in a video where she showcased several supplements.

She also thanked her friend and co-star Dorinda Medley for her help saying, “Thank you, Dorinda, I was diagnosed, everyone, with Lyme disease today and Dorinda swears by this to help with my immunity. So, this will be on my way to a faster recovery.”

Yesterday, Entertainment Tonight spoke with Ramona to get an update. She says she started to experience flu-like symptoms in mid-February, so she visited a preventative internist and was diagnosed with a sinus infection.

Singer received antibiotics, which helped with the infection, only to start feeling “rundown” again a few days later.

She said, “My head was hurting, I was having trouble concentrating, I was feeling tired, and I’m never tired!”

The Real Housewives of New York star returned to the doctor, and a few days later, blood tests revealed that she had tested positive for Lyme disease.

Ramona’s family history with Lyme disease

Interestingly, in 2018, Ramona opened up about her younger sister’s ongoing battle with the disease, and she has witnessed several close friends fight the illness as well.

“She was complaining about all kinds of pain eight years ago, to the point where she was having problems walking…We finally come to our own conclusion that this must be Lyme disease, then she was tested for it. I’ve become a maven since then. I’m aggressive, so I started calling all my friends saying, ‘My sister has Lyme disease, who do you know? Who can I call?’ I was on a rampage to find the best doctor because even once you’re diagnosed, some doctors don’t know how to treat it or can’t be bothered treating it.”

However, despite the many instances of advocating for awareness and warning people to get tested, she never took her own advice.

Lyme Disease

Ramona and her sister both contracting the disease is a mere coincidence. It is not hereditary, but the infectious disease is transmitted when a black-legged tick infected with Borrelia bacterium bites a person.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warns that “If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.”

Singer says of the recent news, “I wanted to burst out crying, but thankfully we caught it early enough,” adding that she is “building up” her immune system and urges others in the tri-state area to get tested.

Real Housewives of New York City premieres on April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.