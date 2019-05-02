Ramona Singer asked Jill Schwartzberg Shields for forgiveness after Dennis Shields comment

Ramona Singer has a big mouth and she’s gotten in trouble before on The Real Housewives of New York.

With that in mind, the death of Dennis Shields has become a huge storyline on this season of the show, resulting in the wives talking about Dennis and Bethenny Frankel’s journey through grief repeatedly.

Even though Shields’ cause of death was ruled “undetermined,” he did send his assistant to get Narcan, which is an “antidote for opioid overdoses.”

He had also struggled with back pain.

The sudden death due to a possible accidental drug overdose resulted in Ramona making a harsh comment, one that she found herself apologizing for.

During the March 20 episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan talked about Dennis’ sudden death as well as his role in Luann de Lesseps’ intervention, to which Singer made the following comment:

“How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs.”

Needless to say, the comment was damaging and she was forced to apologize to Dennis’ former wife and his children, who may have watched the episode of Singer slamming Dennis for taking prescription drugs for back pain.

“I actually apologized to the family and they forgave me,” Ramona told US Weekly about apologizing to Dennis’ family, adding, “I got on the phone with Dennis’ wife and I apologized for my unedited comment which I wasn’t thinking because that happens.

“I’m a good person, but I don’t think before I speak which makes for good TV but sometimes hurts people’s feelings, which I realize, so I immediately got on the phone and spoke to her.”

Jill Schwartzberg Shields, who was no longer married to Dennis at the time of his death, reportedly told Ramona that she knew Singer didn’t mean what she said.

“She said, ‘Ramona, I know you didn’t come from a place of badness, I know it came out the wrong way, I know what a great person you are and don’t worry about it,’” Singer added.

Even Bethenny Frankel revealed that Ramona’s comment was indeed one of the worst things she has ever said.

“It was in really poor taste,” Bethenny told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “It was actually fairly despicable — I mean, that would be a pretty bad word. People have come up to me and said over the course of the last 10 years she’s done some pretty nasty things, but that was by far the worst.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.