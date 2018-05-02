Ramona Singer net worth: How did she make her money?

Ramona Singer is one of the best-known stars of The Real Housewives of New York City — but how did she make her money and what is her net worth?

The RHONY star maintains a seriously luxurious lifestyle, and often has fans wondering how she supports herself.

Ramona’s most well-known business is probably her own-brand wine, but what else does she have up her sleeve?

Ramona Singer’s businesses

Aside from her Pinot Grigio, Ramona has jewelry lines and a collection on Amazon. She also owns RMS Fashions, does a jewelry line for HSN, and has a skincare line as well.

This is all on top of the big salary she reportedly gets as a full-time housewife on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Ramona’s net worth

It is estimated that Ramona Singer is worth around $18 million, although this is almost impossible to confirm.

That figure is pretty impressive for a reality star, but definitely possible with a salary of $500,000 per season. Now we understand why she returns to the show despite not getting along with the majority of the women!

The only business that is heavily promoted by Ramona Singer on The Real Housewives of New York City is her wine.

She mentions it quite often and it is one of the main things people remember from the show. Ramona donates part of the proceeds to charity to help build shelters for domestic violence victims.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.