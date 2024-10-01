RHONY star Erin Lichy reveals devastating loss

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City is airing, but Erin Lichy is likely not in a celebratory mood.

After a successful reboot of RHONY, Erin and her co-stars were given a second season. Everyone returned, and a new addition was added for the second season following a complete overhaul.

During the first season, Erin shared much of her family life with viewers, including her anniversary party, which featured her father, whom she called Abba.

Their father-daughter relationship was highlighted, and viewers got an inside look at how Erin grew up.

Unfortunately, Erin revealed that her Abba had passed away.

The RHONY star shared a carousel with several photos and written words about him.

Erin Lichy announces father’s passing

On what should have been a celebratory day as Season 15 debuts, Erin Lichy was instead posting about the loss of her Abba.

She shared a carousel of photos and things he taught her on Instagram and a beautiful tribute to him.

Erin wrote, in part, “Knowing I won’t see you laugh again or sing to me on the opposite end of the phone is a heartbreak I did not know existed, but somehow I know you are still there. You have given me the greatest gift and I cannot feel anything but sincerely grateful to you for being my father.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star ended the caption with, “I love you forever my Abba, my angel.”

Erin Lichy receives support from the Bravo family

Erin Lichy immediately received an outpouring of support from her fellow Bravolebrities.

Many of her The Real Housewives of New York City co-stars also showed their love and support during her time of mourning.

Andy Cohen dropped by, thanking Erin for sharing her Abba with everyone.

Jenna Lyons wrote, “💔💔💔💔💔🕊️thinking of you and sending love – I’m so so sorry – such a beautiful tribute ❤️❤️❤️”

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte sent prayers to Erin.

Erin gets support from her Bravo family. Pic credit: @erindanalichy/Instagram

When tragedy strikes the Bravoverse, the Bravolebrities unite as one big family.

With Season 15 of RHONY beginning, it will be interesting to see if Erin’s father filmed for any of it. It’s been a while since the ladies were on Bravo, and viewers are ready to see what the NY ladies are bringing this time around.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.