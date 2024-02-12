Kristen Taekman hits out at Erin Lichy over RHONY Legacy remarks

If Erin Lichy didn’t want to start a feud with the original Real Housewives of New York City ladies, she probably shouldn’t have mentioned them.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Lichy shut down rumors that the legacy and new cast would be merging during a recent appearance on Housewives Nightcap.

Things got pretty awkward when the RHONY newbie was asked about Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman reuniting for a season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“It was cute,” the mother of three said in response to the question.

Given her delivery of the above sentence, we’re inclined to believe it was shade thrown at the OGs.

Reality TV stars are shady people. And it’s why their shows perform so well: people tune in for the shade of it all.

Kristen Taekman had some words for Erin Lichy

Taekman, who returned to the franchise after years away, took to Instagram to address Lichy’s comments, and we think it’s fair to say she was not impressed.

She initially said that “cute’s not the first word” that springs to mind when describing the series.

“Maybe that’s the word you use in your 20s and 30s, but when you’re in your 40s, 50s, and 50s, you use words like hot, sexy, and stunning,” Taekman complained before calling on Lichy to watch “the other episodes.”

Taekman was activated in the video, and it’s not surprising.

Given that RHONY rebooted and fired all of the original ladies, you’d think the new cast members would be more cautious of what they say about the ladies who had apples years before them.

Erin Lichy quickly issued an apology

Lichy took to the video’s comments section to say “she meant no disrespect” and claimed to “love legacy and the OGs.”

As for her word choice, Lichy said the show was on the lighthearted side and that she used the word “cute” often.

Erin Lichy responds to Kristen Taekman after criticizing RHONY Legacy. Pic credit: @erindanalichy/Instagram

“I truly loved seeing them back together, and we should continue to see them back together,” Lichy closed off her comment.

Does this mean we’ve avoided a new Real Housewives feud? Probably, but there’s still time for Peacock to do a mashup of new and original stars on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 6.

Is RHONY Legacy over?

It’s unclear where the OGs stand with Bravo at the moment. RHUGT Legacy went down as a treat with fans because it harkened back to the good old days of the show.

Taekman got another chance with fans and found herself being hounded by Bensimon over her actions, and we sided with Taekman.

Now that Taekman is living on the West Coast, her next move should be getting an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Taylor Armstrong’s stint on The Real Housewives of Orange County was a lot of fun, so Bravo shouldn’t be afraid to move cast members to different series if they move close enough to the filming locations.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo. It is expected to return in late 2024 or early 2025.