Erin Lichy shuts down rumors of legacy cast members joining RHONY Season 15

If The Real Housewives of New York Season 15 will be a mix of new and legendary cast members, it would be news to Erin Lichy.

Lichy, who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, is speaking out about the recent rumors, and it’s not good news for fans of the OG cast.

While Lichy and new housewives Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan brought a different energy to the series, fans were still calling out for OGs like LuAnn de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley.

With Bravo tight-lipped about what’s happening with the show and filming yet to get underway, the rumor mill went into overdrive with reports that many of the newer cast members are on the chopping block in favor of bringing back some veterans.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea because it would certainly be a way to appease those conflicted about losing some of the franchise’s more popular faces.

Sadly, Lichy poured cold water over the rumors during an interview with Housewives Nightcap while in conversation about the long-running series’ future.

Erin Lichy shuts down RHONY reboot and legacy mashup rumors

“I could tell you that we’re not joining forces with Legacy,” the mother of three said.

The idea “would be cool,” Lichy adds, but believes it wouldn’t land as well as anyone would expect because it would be challenging to nestle two groups of women together.

The last thing Lichy wants for the audience is to watch “two separate groups” at each other’s throats.

While Lichy did many questionable things during her freshman season as a housewife, she does bring up some valid points here.

Bringing original stars back could work, but only if they are guests

Even though some of the Legacy and new cast have been hanging out, the OGs still have years of friendships on the new cast, which would make for quite the divide.

The only way this could work is if the OG cast members are back as guests because the whole point in switching things up was to have an entirely new crop of housewives.

That would make the decision to fire the entire cast feel like a mistake on Bravo’s part, and we doubt they would ever want to do that.

The RHONY reboot was a decent attempt to fix the show, but it was flawed

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 wasn’t without flaws, but it featured breakout performances from Taank and Whitfield.

If we’re being honest, we wouldn’t be surprised if Lichy wasn’t invited back because it’s not like she went down a treat with the fans.

She wasn’t as criticized as De Silva but wasn’t far behind. Then there’s Lyons, who has been dropping hints she’s done with the show.

The trick here will be consistency because if the producers feel the need to fire half the cast and bring in more new additions, the energy will shift again, possibly a little too much for those who did enjoy the reboot.

For now, all we can do is await word on what will become of the show. It will be back because Bravo wants us to believe this cast switcheroo was a success, but it’s unclear what form the show will take.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus at Bravo.