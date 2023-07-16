Here’s how Andy Cohen feels about new RHONY cast

The wait for the new The Real Housewives of New York City comes to an end tonight with the new show premiering on Bravo.

Ahead of the highly anticipated reboot, Andy Cohen has revealed how he feels about the new RHONY cast.

This week Andy got together with cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield to celebrate the premiere at a party at the Rainbow Room.

There was no shortage of dishing the series, and that included Andy getting real about the diverse group of ladies joining the Real Housewives franchise.

After all, The Real Housewives of New York City was iconic, despite some of the issues before the revamp.

However, Andy isn’t worried at all about the cast keeping the show at icon status in the Real Housewives franchise.

Andy Cohen reveals how he feels about the new RHONY cast

At the party, Andy gave a speech to talk about reinventing the hit franchise. Page Six captured the video footage of the executive producer revealing his confidence in the revamp and cast.

“Reinventing ‘RHONY.” Wow. How do you do that? What a task How to reboot a show with a legacy as brilliant as RHONY and with a group of all-stars who really made that show what it was,” he expressed at the event. “And the answer seemed simple: just find a new group of women! No biggie! And guess what? We found the right group of women.”

The Watch What Happens Live host doubled down on his support of the new The Real Housewives of New York City cast when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

Andy shared this cast works because some of them are a “cohesive group. He explained that some knew each other while others didn’t.

They are all willing to truly open up about their lives on camera, and the executive producer called them all “professionals” and “dynamic.”

What else has Andy Cohen said about The Real Housewives of New York City reboot?

The cast lives in all different parts of NYC, shining a different light on the Big Apple and giving the revamped show a freshness to it.

During an interview on the Today Show, Andy gushed over the new cast again while also opening up about getting Jenna to be at the forefront of the show. Andy called her brilliant before gushing over the reboot.

After referring to the revamp as a new baby, Andy went to hype up the show for RHONY fans who may be on the fence about the new version.

“The show is wonderful, and it’s fun to watch, and I think for people who’ve always loved the housewives, this gives people what they love about the show, but it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s dramatic, it’s funny, and it’s New York,” Andy spilled.

Andy Cohen can’t contain his excitement for the revamped The Real Housewives of New York City, and we have to admit, it has us even more intrigued to tune in.

What do you think about a RHONY reboot?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.