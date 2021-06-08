RHONY: Heather Thomson claims she sided with Eboni K. Williams, says ‘Luann should know better’

Heather Thomson is siding with Eboni K. Williams. Pic credit: @iamheathert/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York’s Heather Thompson is never one to take sides. There are some exceptions, however, such as the ongoing fight between Luann de Lesseps and Eboni K. Williams. As Heather notes, there’s a clear right and wrong.

After claiming that she “was on Eboni’s side,” the former RHONY regular said she sat down with both stars to discuss the situation. The incident first caught fans’ attention when Luann called Eboni “angry” on the episode that aired on June 2.

Heather Thomson thinks Luann de Lesseps should know better

Heather Thomson noted that Luann “should know better,” especially after some similar events in the past. The television star, who has appeared relatively sporadically on the show since leaving full-time during Season 7, added that her co-star needed to be more sensitive.

“Luann should know better based on where we are today and based on what her experiences have been — you know, showing up in blackface, these sort of things — to have sensitivities toward a trigger word, which is calling a Black woman angry,” she said to US Weekly.

Since leaving her full-time role with The Real House Wives of New York, Heather Thomson has started a podcast called In My Heart. She’s also released a line of whole food supplements and powders called Beyond Fresh.

In the years since leaving RHONY, Heather has come back as a guest star and “friend of.”

An icy reception on RHONY

That doesn’t mean that she’s had a positive reception each time she’s turned up. Even the friendship between Heather and Luann de Lesseps has been strained at the best of occasions. In one instance, they had a confrontation after Heather claimed she saw Luann doing hard drugs.

The comments were brought up on her podcast and subsequently brought up on a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-themed meal. “I was on the podcast… we were talking about an experience and actually it wasn’t about you it was about my experience that I had,” Heather tried to explain.

She did go on to apologize, however, leading to Luann saying that she was glad there was no more elephant in the room during her confessional. The incident took place while RHONY was filming in The Hamptons.

Heather Thomson’s castmates had been discussing the podcast before she arrived, leading to an icy reception when she eventually turned up. It seems as though relationships have gone back to relative normality, however.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.