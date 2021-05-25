RHONY spoilers: Heather Thomson gets an icy reception as she joins the women in the Hamptons

Heather Thomson gets an icy welcome when she joins the RHONY cast. Pic credit:Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Heather Thomson is making her debut on the upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of New York and she has no idea what’s in store. Unbeknownst to Heather, the women are pretty riled up about things she has said about them, and she’s about to find out h\ow they really feel.

We already know that the Yummi Tummi found will have an altercation with Leah McSweeney and the upcoming episode will be the kickoff to that. But the second-season alum is not the only one who has a bone to pick with Heather, castmates Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer are all upset with their former friend as well.

Heather Thomson gets icy reception from RHONY cast

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode the former New York Housewife joined the cast in the Hamptons where drama awaits.

In the clip, a very bubbly Heather walks into the house and is greeted by Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer who are none too pleased with the 51-year-old. The women were prepping for a dinner party-themed “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” but despite their little black dresses and classic pearls, the Housewives will be less than ladylike when they confront Heather.

The former RHONY cast member walked into Ramona’s home ready to prep for the party, but Sonja was in no mood to offer her any help after Leah revealed everything Heather had said behind their backs.

“I know Heather has a history of talking about me on her podcast and it’s not in a good light; last thing I’m gonna do is help her do her hair right now,” commented Sonja in her confessional. “Next thing she wants me to carry her luggage.”

Heather felt the tension immediately, but Sonja’s iciness is only the beginning.

Ramona puts Heather in the lower level

As a sure-fire sign that Ramona is not pleased with Heather, her choice of room placement spells it out loud and clear when she puts the mom-of-two in the “lower level.”

For the rest of the world, that area is called the basement but Ramona has given the space a different name, but no one is fooled.

Last year Ramona didn’t fair too well when she dared to put the former countess Luann in the lower level, but it seems Heather is taking it in stride.

“You know I walk in and it felt a bit cold as ice and now I’m being kind of banished down to the dungeon,” commented Heather laughingly. “But really that’s okay with me because I like a little separation.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.