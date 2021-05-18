RHONY spoiler: Leah McSweeney tells castmates everything that Heather Thomson has said behind their backs

RHONY star Leah McSweeney reveals what Heather Thomson has said about her castmates. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of New York star Heather Thomson is set to make her brief return to the show in upcoming episodes. Her storyline has already begun in Season 13, and it seems that her words and opinions may be coming back to bite her.

Fans of the franchise have often been split when it comes to their feelings about Heather. Many loved Heather’s time on the show because they felt that she brought a certain relatability that the other Housewives seemed to lack.

However, many countered that opinion and found Heather to be more phony.

But regardless of how fans felt, her presence clearly made enough of an impact that she made her return to the show.

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode, Housewife Leah McSweeney learns that Heather will be joining the group while they’re in the Hamptons, and she doesn’t seem too thrilled about it.

Leah reveals what Heather has said about the RHONY cast to the press

While sitting down for a meal, the ladies discussed Heather, and Leah shared her concerns around letting Heather into the group.

During a confessional, Leah said, “The more I think about this, the more it just rubs me the wrong way. If you go and you talk s**t about them, then what are you gonna say about me?”

Leah carried on reading certain headlines to her castmates, including one where Heather apparently gave her opinion on co-star Sonja Morgan’s face and claimed to prefer her face pre-surgery.

She then shared what Heather apparently had to say about the Countess herself, Luann de Lesseps.

“And she said, you [Luann] – there’s nothing authentic about you and that you were doing drugs,” Leah said.

Luann says she wants to ‘uninvite’ Heather, but also wants to ‘give it to her’

The news about Heather’s gossip shocked the RHONY ladies, and immediately made them want to revoke her invite to the Hamptons.

Luann was particularly surprised by Heather’s remarks because the two had just recently eaten lunch together. And from Luann’s perspective, they were on good terms.

“Heather and I had been cool. I had lunch with her before I left for the Hamptons in New York with Ramona. And now I found out that she’s talking smack about me, and it’s like – what the hell?” Luann admitted.

The new news hit the women hard, and they all seemed on board to uninvite heather from the trip. However, Luann seemingly had other thoughts.

“My first instinct is to call her up and say, ‘You are uninvited because of all of the things you said about us.’ But on the other hand, I think we should let her come and give it to her.”

By now, fans know what’s coming. Heather has been open about her stint on Season 13 and what went down in the Hamptons. And not only was the experience unpleasant, but she also claims to have been assaulted by one of the cast.

Fans will have to tune in to see how it all unfolds.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.