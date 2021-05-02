RHONY: Heather Thomson claims she was ‘assaulted’ during her stint on Season 13, teases tension with costars

Heather Thomson says she was assaulted while filming Season 13 of RHONY. Pic credit©ImageCollect.com StarMaxWorldwide

Things may have gotten a little too rough for Real Housewives of New York alum Heather Thomson during Season 13.

As a matter of fact, Heather recently claimed that she was assaulted while filming the show. And while she didn’t name the person accused of the assault, it seems she was referring to newbie Leah McSweeney.

We’ve already seen a clip of the upcoming season where we saw the two women get into a heated argument during one scene.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But apparently things went much further than we thought.

Heather Thomson said she was assaulted on RHONY

The former Real Housewives of New York star filmed a few scenes with the cast this season.

Although Heather has not been a full-time Housewife for several years, she remained friends with OGs Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.

However, Heather’s re-entry into the group did not go as smoothly as she had planned.

In fact, the Yummi Tummi founder made an eye-popping allegation about her stint on the show during an interview on Friends of Dorothy podcast.

“I get assaulted this season on the show, believe it or not,” remarked Heather.

“But I’m fine” she later added.

Heather didn’t go into details about what exactly happened but shared that she was only in the early parts of RHONY.

“I just came for the beginning and then I left again,” she said.

During the podcast chat, the 51-year-old explained how tensions arose with her castmates.

“The show has changed a lot where, you know, the fourth wall and bringing stuff up,” explained Heather. “The podcast comes up on the show and it’s totally taken out of context — mine and Carole’s podcast…They just kept accusing me of talking sh*t about them behind their backs and…talking about them in the press.”

Who assaulted Heather Thomson?

The Real Housewives of New York alum continued to dish about her bad experience during Season 13.

“People were more interested in dragging me or taking me down and showing who is the queen bee. And I just don’t have time for that stuff.,” commented Heather.

And while the former RHONY star did not name who assaulted her, she gave some clues into who it might be.

“It was actually the new girl, it’s like the new regime that was intimidated by or…just wanted to show who was the queen bee,” said Heather.

That “new girl” seems to be Leah McSweeney who reportedly had issues with the Bravo alum during filming.

Leah even responded to the claims on social media after rumors started swirling about her feud with Heather.

“I don’t like women who… sl#t shame other women. Act morally superior to other women. Plastic surgery shame other women…especially while acting like the queen of wokeness,” wrote the RHONY star.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.