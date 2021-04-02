Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
RHONY: Leah McSweeney speaks out after reports claim she’s feuding with Heather Thomson


RHONY star Leah McSweeney shares Instagram post amid rumors she's feuding with Heather Thomson
Leah Mcweeney speaks out amid feud with Heather Thomson. Pic credit;Bravo

There’s a possible feud going down between Real Housewives of New York newbie Leah McSweeney and alum Heather Thomson.

It’s not clear what initially sparked the alleged drama between the two women, but fans will most likely be able to watch it play out when Season 13 premieres in the coming weeks.

There are also claims that things got so bad between the two women that Heather even stopped filming the show.

Why are Leah McSweeney and Heather Thomson feuding?

The Real Housewives of New York City star has been the subject of headlines over the past few days.

And it seems there is some truth to the allegations that she has not been getting along returning alum Heather Thomson.

Heather, joined the show as a full-time Housewife in Season 5 and left in Season 7, but remained friends with many of the OGs — and has made a few appearances on the show over the years.

However, she returned in a friend capacity for the upcoming Season 13, but it seems things did not go too well for the businesswoman.

Reports claim that she butted heads with Leah, who joined RHONY last season and instantly became a fan favorite.

We saw a preview of the tension between Heather and the 38-year-old in the recently released Season 13 trailer where Leah referred to the 50-year old as a “Karen.”

Leah McSweeney speaks out amid feud rumors

There’s been a lot of speculation in the blogs regarding Heather and Leah’s falling out.

However, the outspoken Real Housewives of New York star recently provided some clarity in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Leah didn’t drop any names in the message that was shared to her stories, but all signs point to the rumored drama with her costar.

“I don’t like women who… sl#t shame other women. Act morally superior to other women. Plastic surgery shame other women…especially while acting like the queen of wokeness,” wrote the RHONY star.

RHONY star Leah McSweeney shares message amid rumored feud with Heather Thomson
Pic credit:@realhousewivesfranchise/Instagram

Other reports are claiming that Leah is not the only one who had issues with Heather while filming Season 13.

Allegedly some of the other cast members didn’t want the Yummie shapewear founder on the show and was happy that she stopped filming with the group.

An insider told Page Six that, “Heather was kind of like a Debbie Downer…And plus, no one trusted her because of everything she talked about in the press after she left the show.”

“Basically, she thought she was going to just jump right in and be part of the group, but she’d just been, like, dragging the show and using the show to get press for herself,” the insider revealed.

“There’s a line you don’t cross. It’s just kind of desperate.” added the source.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 premieres Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.

