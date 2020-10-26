Is Heather Thomson returning to the Real Housewives of New York cast? Here are all the clues

Rumors are swirling that one of your favorite New York Housewives might be making a return next season.

Yes, Heather “Holla” Thomson might be back on the Housewives roster, and we have some telling clues to share.

The three-season alum joined the cast in Season 5, and she definitely wasn’t one to hold her tongue.

Heather had no problem ruffling feathers and speaking her mind, and despite leaving the show after Season 7, she remained close to many of the RHONY cast members.

We even caught a glimpse of her during Season 12, when she showed up in the Berkshires.

But now, we might get more than just a glimpse of Thomson when the series returns in 2021.

Clues that Heather is returning to RHONY

We’ve received a few clues in recent days that Heather will indeed be featured on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

And it seems, newbie Eboni K. Williams made a rookie mistake and revealed the secret. Williams recently re-shared a poster titled, “Meet your Season 13 cast.”

It includes photos of cast members already confirmed for Season 13, including Eboni, Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer.

All the women were also tagged in the poster, and guess who else was included?

Yup! Heather Thomson.

Furthermore, Ramona Singer recently shared a photo at lunch in the city with Heather and her fellow castmate, Luann de Lesseps.

She captioned the image, “Great lunch today with the girls.”

Of course, fans in the comment section wanted to know if this was a sign that the Yummi Tummi founder was making a return. But Ramona remained mum, neither confirming nor denying Heather’s return.

“Is Heather back on RHONY?” queried one IG user, “We need answers.”

“Bring Heather back,” wrote another commenter.

Heather caught filming with cast in the Hamptons

Another major clue that the fashion designer might very well be joining the cast for Season 13 of RHONY comes to us from a Twitter user.

The user, Sam Pezz, claimed Heather was spotted filming with the RHONY cast in the Hamptons.

And Sam seems to be a legit source; he’s actually followed by one of our favorite OG Housewives, Sonja Morgan.

And guess who else is following Sam on Twitter? Yup, it’s Heather Thomson!

So far, the former Bravo alum has not confirmed her return to the show, but do we have enough clues to put the pieces together?

Are you excited to see Heather on the new season of RHONY?

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.