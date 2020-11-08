Andy Cohen confirms Heather Thomson will return this season on The Real Housewives of New York City

Andy Cohen has confirmed the return of Real Housewives of New York City star Heather Thomson to the franchise.

The Watch What Happens Live host said that the reality star would return for Season 13 of the RHONY on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.

“You will be seeing Heather next season on New York,” said Andy while spilling the hot tea.

He would not confirm if Heather would be a regular, guest, or friend of the show for the upcoming season. Rumors had already begun to circulate about her return last month after Heather was seen filming in the Hamptons with several RHONY stars, according to Reality Blurb.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist was seen filming a scene with Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, and the new RHONY star Eboni K. Williams.

Le Cirque and the flying leg

Heather was on the reality show for two seasons and RHONY fans may remember that she was part of the infamous The Last Leg episode. Heather had been fighting with her former RHONY co-star Aviva Drescher most of Season 6.

During the Season 6 finale, the women and the rest of the cast were having dinner at Le Cirque. Aviva and Heather began to argue after Heather told Aviva that she didn’t believe her when Aviva said she was ill.

Aviva suddenly took off her prosthetic leg and slammed it on the table. Then, she threw it at a stunned Heather, who was standing several feet away at the other side of the table.

Heather worked with P Diddy and JLo

Heather is a fashion designer that has worked with celebrities like Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez. She created her own shapewear undergarment fashion brand in 2008 called Yummie by Heather Thomson.

The fashion designer is also a board member of The Kellner Pediatric Liver Foundation. Heather’s 16-year-old son Jax had a liver transplant as an infant and Heather recently shared an update on his health.

“Jax just had a liver biopsy,” said Heather. “It’s about seven years since we’ve had one, and it’s one of those check-in points. He got 100 percent, full on, everything is great. His liver is functioning beautiful, his bile ducts are clear, he’s growing.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus at Bravo.