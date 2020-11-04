Heather Thomson thinks Eboni K.Williams is a good fit for the Housewives, RHONY alum says ‘I’m glad she’s on the show’

The newest addition to the New York franchise, Eboni K. Williams is getting the thumbs up from RHONY alum Heather Thomson.

Williams made history as the first black woman to be cast on the show, with many people agreeing it was well overdue.

While we’re yet to see how well the best-selling author will get along with the other women, some of the alums think she’s a great fit.

Former OG Dorinda Medley has already congratulated Eboni on her casting, and now Heather Thomson is also dishing about the new addition.

Heather Thomson talks new RHONY cast member

The Yummi Tummi founder recently chatted about The Real Housewives of New York, during an interview with Hollywood Life.

And when talks turned to Eboni K.Williams, Heather is cosigning her addition to the show.

The mom-of-two admits that she doesn’t know much about the new cast members on RHONY.

Leah McSweeney was added as a full-time cast member last season and has since become a fan favorite. And now Eboni is making her debut in Season 13.

“I’m not one of those people that googles all the housewives to find out all the stuff, you know when I make a cameo on the show I really want to meet new people. So when I go into the show I know nothing about the new girls,” says Heather.

The 50-year old says the only thing she knows about Eboni is that she worked at Revolt.”I did know she was a Revolt TV news reporter but I didn’t know anything more about her.”

Another thing that Thomson knows about the new RHONY alum is that she’s a lawyer.

And due to this, the Holla queen says, “I think she can hold her own, so I’m not so worried about Eboni K.Williams. I’m happy she’s on the show.”

Heather will be on RHONY

The former Real Housewives of New York cast member may get a chance to know Eboni K. Williams quite soon.

Rumors have been swirling lately that Heather will once again join the cast as a Housewife.

The entrepreneur has filmed some RHONY scenes with OGs Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, but she confessed that she has no plans for a permanent return.

“I really like dropping in on the show.I always touch base with the ladies and all this intrigue about the big return you know it’s very sweet and I love it,” Heather explained.

But don’t expect to see her holding an apple full time for Season 13,

“I really can’t,” says the former RHONY alum. “I wish I could on one level, but on the other level I’ve got a lot going on which is great.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.