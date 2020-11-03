Heather Thomson says Dorinda Medley needed a ‘pause’ from RHONY because ‘it’s a lot of work and it’s toxic energy’

Former RHONY alum Heather Thomson has never been one to hold her tongue, which is why fans either loved her or hated her.

Either way, the Yummie Tummie founder is now dishing all the tea on her very own podcast, In My Heart with Heather Thomson.

Of course, she’ll have some familiar names on the show, including a few New York housewives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

No doubt they’ll dish about their experience on the Bravo show and about the upcoming season.

One person you can expect on the podcast is newly-fired housewife Dorinda Medley, and while promoting her new show, Thomson gave her views on Medley’s exit.

Heather says RHONY is toxic energy

During a chat with Hollywood Life, the former RHONY alum dished about the upcoming season.

As you all know by now, Dorinda Medley was axed from the show after a tumultuous Season 12.

Read More Bethenny Frankel is single again — Former RHONY star split from Paul Bernon after 2 years together

Thomson, who talks about playing a role in getting Dorinda cast as a housewife on the show, admits that it was time for the 55-year-old to take a break.

Heather and Dorinda have actually stayed in contact over the years. After all, they do have homes close to each other in the Berkshires.

“Dorinda and I are Berkshire girls, we’re Berkshire sisters so we’ve stayed in touch from before the show,” says the mom-of-two.

However, when it comes to her friend’s departure from RHONY, the former alum says, “I think taking a break from the show and hitting the pause button is incredible because the show is a lot of work and it’s toxic energy.”

She adds, “I know the fans love all the drama and intrigue but it does wear on the players.”

Is Heather returning full-time?

During the interview with the media outlet, Heather also dished about her time on The Real Housewives of New York.

Despite reports, the 50-year-old is not planning to make a full-time return to the show, but she has been filming scenes with the cast.

“I really like dropping in on the show,” admits Heather. “I always touch base with the ladies and all this intrigue about the big return you know it’s very sweet and I love it.”

Unfortunately, the “Holla” queen says she won’t be holding an apple full-time for Season 13.

As for whether or not she would ever return to RHONY as a full-time cast member, Heather dropped some bad news about that too.

“I really can’t,” admits the entrepreneur. “I wish I could on one level, but on the other level I’ve got a lot going on which is great.”

Heather explains that being a New York housewife is a lot of work, but Thomson enjoys talking about “real issues” and says as long as she can “lend to that on the show, I’ll always come back.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.