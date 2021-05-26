RHONY: Luann de Lesseps talks friendship with Heather Thomson after drug accusation in the latest episode

Luann de Lesseps reveals current relationship with Heather Thomson.Pic credit:Bravo

Luann de Lesseps is dishing about her latest confrontation with Heather Thomson, which played out on last night’s episode of the Real Housewives of New York.

The former RHONY star had plans to join the women at Ramona’s home in The Hamptons, but before she arrived, Leah McSweeney got them amped up by revealing some things that Heather had said about them on a podcast.

Not only did the Yummi Tummi founder say some nasty things about Sonja Morgan, but she also claimed to have seen Luann doing hard drugs, among other things. These comments did not sit well with the former countess, who had every intention of confronting Heather when she arrived.

RHONY cast confronts Heather Thomson

Luann confronted the former Bravo Housewife during last night’s dinner party, themed Breakfast at Tiffany’s. As the women started to enjoy their meal Leah brought up the podcast and read some of the things that Heather had said about Luann.

While Heather did admit to saying some things about Luann, she denied the part about the RHONY start doing hard drugs. However, Leah once again read a part in the article where she did make the claim and Luann wanted an explanation.

“I was on the podcast… we were talking about an experience and actually it wasn’t about you it was about my experience that I had,” explained Heather.

Despite hearing back her damaging comments about Luann, the 51-year-old retorted, “What Leah just read to me I take no issue with…I stand behind it, if it bothered you in any way I really apologize to you about it.”

After Heather’s apology, Luann took to her confessional and shared “It bothered me that Heather would talk about me like that so I’m glad I cleared the air the air with her, there’s no elephant in the room.”

What’s Luann’s current relationship with Heather Thomson

Luann and Heather appeared to clear the air over dinner on RHONY last night but where do things stand with them today?

The Real Housewives of New York star had a recent chat with Page Six and talked about Heather’s appearance on the show.

“She came back this season and listen: With strong, confident women, there’s always some conflict, which is kind of par for the course with our show,” remarked Luann. “So we’re going to see that play out.”

As for where she stands with Heather today, the 56-year-old did not share too much on that, but she did list several former Housewives that she’s still very close to and let’s just say Heather wasn’t on that list. But there’s more drama brewing with Heather on the show, so let’s wait and see how it all plays out.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.