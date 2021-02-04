Carole Radziwill reveals the ‘most hurtful’ thing former friend Bethenny Frankel has said about her

Former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill reveals the most hurtful thing Bethenny Frankel has said about her. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill’s time with the RHONY franchise was highly impacted by the quick rise and fall of her friendship with longtime Housewife Bethenny Frankel.

After their monumental falling out during Season 10, it was clear their bridges had burned, and it was unlikely their friendship would ever recover.

The women exchanged many hurtful words, and now, Carole reveals the most hurtful thing Bethenny ever said about her.

Carole calls out Bethenny’s hurtful words

During a chat on Life After Bravo, Carole discussed what an impact Season 10 had on her, including her infamous fight with Bethenny.

“Do you recall the tipping point when your relationship with Bethenny started to fall apart during Season 10?” Carole was asked.

According to Carole, it was after one of the most hurtful things Bethenny said to her.

“I think the most, one of the most things that, that I watched on the show was when Bethenny said, in an effort to prove this idea that Tinsley and I were like this [crosses her fingers to insinuate a tight friendship] and I was no longer interested in Bethenny, which couldn’t have been further from the truth,” Carole began to explain.

“She said, ‘Well, they have so much more in common. They don’t have a…neither of them have a career, or a husband, or children,” she continued.

This, of course, was referring to Season 10 when Bethenny was attempting to justify why her friendship with Carole was falling apart.

Carole says her last season with RHONY was ‘hard’

Looking back on her last season with the RHONY cast, Carole admits it wasn’t an easy season for her to make it through.

“That last season was hard,” Carole shared before reflecting on the Season 10 reunion.

“I think during the Season 10 reunion, the cognitive dissonance in my head was exploding,” Carole admitted. “Like, there were things said to me, about me, that I knew were absolutely false, not true, never happened.”

But it wasn’t just the false allegations that frustrated Carole during that reunion. She was also clearly upset by her own behavior at the time.

“I remember filming the reunion, and it was a terrible reunion. I was screaming at Andy. I was being gaslit,” she said.

Looking back on it now, Carole realizes she shouldn’t have given her energy to the situation.

“I should’ve [just] let it go. I should have just let a lot of things go, but it’s just not my nature,” Carole confessed. “I couldn’t just say, ‘ugh. What the f**k, who cares?’ And I’m not judging anyone. I’m not. I’m just saying that I am much more careful now.”

She concluded, “I just, you know, evaluate people in my life by stricter standards than I once did.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.