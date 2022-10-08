RHONY: Bethenny Frankel says Kylie Jenner’s birthday lip kit is a ‘scam’ – Here’s why

Bethenny isn’t fond of Kylie’s latest lip kit product. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/J. LINGO/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has called out Kylie Jenner over her birthday lip kits calling the product a “scam.”

Bethenny never shies away from speaking her mind, and her recent purchase from Kylie Cosmetics is no exception.

The Skinnygirl mogul knows what it takes to build a successful business, which is why she wasn’t thrilled with being what she called scammed by Kylie’s company.

Bethenny’s issue is with Kylie’s Birthday PR Box, which features the 3-piece Birthday Lip Crayon Set and Lip Gloss Set.

The box launched this summer as a tie-in to Kylie’s 25th birthday, and Bethenny decided to try it out.

It turns out that was a big mistake on Bethenny’s part.

Bethenny Frankel calls Kylie Jenner’s Birthday PR Box a ‘scam’

Taking to Instagram the other day, Bethenny shared a brutally honest video with her 2.8 million followers.

“Girl, don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” was written across the top of her Instagram video before it began.

Bethenny says the phrase to kick off the footage before showing Kylie’s Birthday PR Box and revealing it costs $175. The RHONY alum goes on to say the same products are in the Birthday Bundle, which is only $58.

“They are the same except for the box. That’s a scam. How stupid do we have to be? I mean, I’m a sucker, I like the packaging, but where you lost me is when you scammed me,” she expressed.

The box Bethenny refers to is the nice packaging the Birthday PR Box comes in. Bethenny kept referencing that the packaging was the only difference, but the box was priced over $100 higher.

She also spilled that she would be returning the Birthday PR Box because it was “a scam.” Unfortunately for Bethenny things didn’t go as she planned.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel blasts Kylie Cosmetics no return policy

After expressing her wish to return the Birthday PR box, the video flipped to Bethenny sharing breaking news.

“Breaking news, I just found out that Kylie Beauty doesn’t accept returns, so I am stuck with a $117 cardboard box,” Bethenny shared.

The former talk show host even declared she might get a hamster because that’s the only use she has for the cardboard box.

Kylie Cosmetics does, in fact, say on the website that all sales are final and the company does not offer returns.

Bethenny Frankel is not happy with her Kylie Cosmetics purchase, and she has put Kylie Jenner’s company on blast.

What do you think of Bethenny’s comments?

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.