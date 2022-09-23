RHONY: Bethenny Frankel wears long flowy dress from four years ago, says she was ‘younger and cuter’

Bethenny Frankel recycles a dress from four years ago. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ ImagePressAgency

Bethenny Frankel might top the list of richest Bravo personalities with an estimated net worth of $80 million, but that doesn’t mean she’s above recycling an outfit.

The Real Housewives of New York alum recently sported a maxi dress that she first wore four years ago, and she shared the story behind it.

Bethenny posted the past and present photos on social media and noted that the first time she wore the dress, she was “younger and cuter.” However, the difference between then and now is that Bethenny was not happy, and the Skinny Girl creator noted how far she’s come since then.

The post was an ode to her fiance Paul Bernon as that was the same dress she had on during their second date after having issues with their first go around.

Four years later, the couple is engaged, despite some hiccups in their relationship, and Bethenny reflected on their past in her Instagram message.

In 2021, Bethenny confirmed her engagement to Paul, who popped the question with a large diamond ring which she showed off during a day at the beach.

The 51-year-old is now free to walk down the aisle as her divorce from husband Jason Hoppy is now finalized. However, we don’t know when that will be as the couple seems content with the state of their relationship.

Bethenny Frankel recycles dress from four years ago

The Real Housewives of New York star posted a photo on Instagram clad in a blue floral dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled layers.

Bethenny shared photos from both times she donned the dress–once when she paired it with a dark blue cardigan.

“I may have been younger and cuter four years ago in this dress, but I certainly wasn’t happier,” she wrote. “This was my “first second date” with Paul after a failure to launch the first time. I’m older, wiser, calmer and most definitely, happier.”

“So much has changed personally and professionally,” continued Bethenny. Life is good. Make it meaningful… Happy Anniversary Paul! xoxo.”

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel explains her edited post

The Real Housewives of New York star has been very vocal over the past few months about misleading people with edited photos.

She’s been calling out celebrities for drastically enhancing their face and body in images posted on social media and for creating unattainable beauty standards for young girls.

So the successful Skinny Girl founder made sure to explain why her post was also edited.



“PS. A black garbage bag was behind me in the recent photo and has been edited out. It did not come from under my eyes, so I approved that creative choice.😉.” explained Bethenny.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.