RHONY alum Jules Wainstein finalizes divorce — Here’s what she gets in the settlement

Jules Wainstein, who appeared on Real Housewives of New York four years ago, has wrapped up everything with her divorce from Michael Wainstein.

While the divorce officially began in the same year that Wainstein was part of RHONY, it’s taken quite a while to resolve, and there have been all sorts of drama and legal issues along the way.

Now Jules will be getting a monthly sum as part of the settlement along with other concessions, as the nasty divorce battle has finally been settled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jules to receive monthly support, more in settlement

After the dust has settled in their messy divorce battle, a settlement has been revealed. The settlement includes monthly support and a parenting visitation schedule, as well as the splitting up of assets.

The couple has two children together, Jagger David, 10, and Islo Rio, 7.

Based on the divorce docs obtained by TMZ, the RHONY alum is now set to get a bit over $7,000 each month in combined spousal and child support. There will be $4,133 in spousal support each month, and $3,000 in monthly child support, per TMZ’s report.

In addition to that, Jules will decide where the children go to school and which religion they will be raised in. All signs point to that being Judaism.

Read More Andy Cohen teases more diversity next season on Real Housewives of New York

For visitation, it’s known that Jules is going to get the kids on Mother’s Day. She’ll get them in even-numbered years each Thanksgiving and in odd-numbered years each Christmas break.

There aren’t a lot of assets to split up. Based on the settlement docs, Jules will get an even split with Michael of his interest in his mobile home community.

While the Real Housewives star didn’t comment right after the news of the settlement, Michael did.

“My client is happy to close this chapter of his life and is looking forward to moving on,” his attorney said in a statement.

Messy divorce battle resolved after years of drama

In an ironic twist, when Jules Wainstein appeared on Real Housewives of New York Season 8 in 2016, she was the only married housewife in the cast. However, she began her divorce from Michael in June of that same year due to rumors of his infidelity.

Things have been quite rocky since then, with plenty of drama and legal charges. Soon after the news of her divorce, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Michael after she called the police to their place in Manhattan because she felt unsafe.

In 2017, Michael faced jail time over failure to pay over $135,000 in child support and other charges.

In February of this year, Jules allegedly attacked Michael in front of their two kids in Florida. The couple got into a verbal dispute in a parking lot during a custody exchange.

It got to the point where things escalated, and Jules allegedly went after Michael’s car with a baseball bat, then used it to damage his vehicle. In addition to allegedly licking his car window, she punched him in the face during that altercation.

Jules was booked in Palm Beach County Detention for battery charges but released shortly after. Michael got a protective order against Jules at the time and took the kids.

In March, Michael also accused Jules of abusing drugs during their ongoing divorce battle. Michael also mentioned she came high on cocaine one night they were in NYC and punched him in the face multiple times when he confronted her.

Months later, it appears that at least the divorce is official, but as far as the drama goes or payments, it’s unknown if that will ever end for these two.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.