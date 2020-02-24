Former RHONY star Jules Wainstein arrested in Florida for battery

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Former Real Housewife of New York star, Jules Wainstein, is facing battery charges after her recent arrest in Florida.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old mom was arrested by the Boca Raton Police in Florida for allegedly attacking her ex-husband, Michael Wainstein.

Page Six reports that the incident took place in the presence of the couples’ two kids Rio and Jagger.

Jules appeared in court today. Michael was also present at her court hearing and has obtained a protective order against his ex-wife.

It is not clear what sparked the incident between the two.

Jules and Michael both appeared in Season 8 of RHONY

The couple was married at the time, but the show seemed to highlight cracks in their marriage.

In June 2016, Jules announced her divorce from Michael after eight years of marriage – amidst rumors of infidelity on Michael’s part.

She later told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she and Michael were still living together while going through the divorce.

However, during the couple’s court appearances, things started to get ugly, with reports of drug abuse and an eating disorder on Jules’ part, as Michael sought to get full custody of their two kids.

Jules fought for spousal and child support, and her lawyers revealed that Michael had not paid their taxes or bills for eight years, which caused her lifestyle to suffer as a result.

During the first divorce hearing, Jules was awarded temporary support for $10,000 per month.

On a 2016 episode of WWHL, former New York housewife Bethenny Frankel chimed in on the couple’s marital woes, saying she knew the couple would split even before the season premiered.

In 2019 Jules Wainstein opened up about life after the Bravo show

She revealed that she was temporarily living with her parents in Boca Raton, Florida.

Jules also addressed Bethenny Frankel’s earlier claims about her doomed marriage, saying, “No, that is not true. I had no idea. It was during the show that I realized that I was all alone. I think when everything came out that we were getting divorced, it was horrible because I have two young children.”

Jules also revealed in the interview that living with her parents turned out to be a good thing, as she got a chance to spend time with her father, who has since passed away.

Since then, we haven’t heard much about the couple’s contentious divorce, until now.

Jules’ arraignment is scheduled for March 16; neither has commented on the incident.