Luann de Lesseps slammed over self-entitled behavior on RHONY

Luann de Lesseps is trying to find herself again after her arrest in December 2017 and two stints in rehab. However, The Real Housewives of New York viewers believe she isn’t acting humble given everything she has been through.

Instead, she appears to want special treatment and it’s becoming too much for viewers to handle.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Luann caused a huge scene because she was forced to sleep in what was called the fish room at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires home.

She wanted one of the other bedrooms.

This complaint came after Luann made requests to get a yoga instructor to come to the house, and after she asked Dorinda if she could arrange a massage session for her.

As Medley pointed out during the episode, Luann seemed to think that staying at her friend’s house meant she was staying at a hotel where she could make demands.

Viewers were quick to call her out for her lack of self-awareness and entitlement issues.

Luann: can we do yoga when we’re up there? Dorinda gets yoga set up. Luann: can I get a massage, Dorinda says yes. Now she’s complaining about the rooms…I wld think w rehab she’d be more self aware of her entitlement issues & be more grateful &gracious not less #RHONY — 😇DarkFaerie😈 (@elynn1978) April 4, 2019

@DorindaMedley's shark room and home is made more lovely by the fact that she didn't use her child's inheritance to purchase it. Right Luann??#RHONY — Margie (@FTWTX1) April 4, 2019

Throughout the past couple of years, Luann has requested special treatment when getting married, getting divorced, getting arrested, and going through rehab.

It appears viewers are growing tired of her feeling she constantly has to be the focus.

Luann needed special treatment because she was getting married. Now she needs special treatment because she’s in recover. Girlllllll. Sit your privileged ass down. #RHONY — Paige (@its_paigeeeee) April 4, 2019

One person even pointed out that perhaps Luann needs a reality check, as many people would do anything for a warm bed to sleep in.

Meanwhile, some people in the world would just be happy to sleep in a safe, warm, bed. Good lord… Luann needs a reality check. #RHONY — Kristi Cook (@CircusCook4) April 4, 2019

Any other demands, Countess Asshole?? I really hope part of Luann’s “recovery” is discovering how much of douchebag she really is!! #RHONY — tracy beasley (@tracybeas) April 4, 2019

The episode ended with Luann de Lesseps walking out of dinner when she learned what room she would be sleeping in.

She has previously called Dorinda Medley a trigger for her drinking, and fans are waiting to see how this drama plays out on the show.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.