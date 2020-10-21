Former Real Housewives of New York star Jules Wainstein finalized her divorce with ex-husband Michael on Monday.

PEOPLE spoke with Michael’s attorney, Morghan Richardson, who told the outlet his client was happy to finally move on.

“Michael is ecstatic to have this long process finished,” Morghan told the outlet Tuesday. “It took 4 years and he’s looking forward to moving on.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jules and her legal team have yet to comment on the divorce.

Jules and Michael’s 4-year separation

Jules announced that she would be separating from her husband in June 2016 due to his infidelity. Michael strongly denied the cheating accusations at the time.

The couple was married for eight years before Jules announced the separation.

“Jules and her husband have split over his infidelity,” a rep for Jules told PEOPLE at the time. “In last night’s episode, there were signs. Jules is doing great despite the news. She is taking care of her children and working hard on her brand, Modern Alkeme. She is a survivor and has many people around her for support.”

Read More After confirming her exit from RHONY, Dorinda Medley is working on an exciting new project

Since separating, Jules was granted a restraining order against Michael. The two have struggled with custody issues over their two children, Jagger and Rio.

One custody argument got so heated that Jules was arrested in Florida for allegedly attacking Michael in front of their children.

At the time, Jules shared that she would be living in Florida with her parents until the divorce was finalized.

Jules’s time on RHONY

Jules was on RHONY Season 8. While she was a stay-at-home mom at the time, she was known for being an influential businesswoman in the fashion industry.

Fans watched her marriage deteriorate throughout the course of the season.

“It was during the show that I realized that I was all alone,” she told Bravo Daily Dish of her time on the show. “I think when everything came out that we were getting divorced it was horrible because I have two young children. As much as my life is on television, there are things that are private — and also, I was devastated.”

During her time on the show, she got candid about some of the inner demons that she has struggled with throughout the course of her life. She revealed that she was anorexic and admitted that she used to use pills like Adderall and Percocet recreationally.

She ultimately decided to leave the show after one season for the sake of her children and to navigate her new separation.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.