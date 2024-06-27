RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita trolled by critics: ‘Face and lips are horrifying’

Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks.

However, their latest outing has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a video showing her out in Newport Beach — enjoying quality time with Jacqueline, but why are they getting trolled online?

Teresa went a little overboard with the filter used while recording the video, and people didn’t hesitate to call her out.

The heavily snatched nose and over-plumped lips were a dead giveaway that her appearance had been altered.

This time, we know it’s just a filter and not something more permanent because the OG recently posted a fresh-faced photo online with her naturally curly hair, and fans raved about her appearance.

Critics troll RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita over filtered video

Teresa and Jacqueline were having fun during their day out, but they won’t be too happy to find out what the critics said about their faces.

“So look who I’m with,” said the RHONJ star in the video that showed a close-up of their faces. “I’m here in Newport Beach with Jacqueline, so happy to see her.”

The former best friends had their drinks in hand and clinked their glasses as Teresa exclaimed, “We’re gonna get wasted.”

@bravocelebrities reposted the video, which was first shared on Teresa’s Instagram Story, and the critics had a field day in the comments.

“I hope that’s FILTERS GONE WRONG for BOTH OF THEM!! Tre looks like she belongs in a wax museum,” said a commenter.

“All I see is plastic and hotdog lips 👄😜🙈🤯🤡🤡,” added someone else.

One RHONJ viewer called Teresa and Jacqueline “has beens” and added, “Tre’s starting to look like Whoville now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“What is wrong with Teresa’s face?” questioned a commenter.

“Her face and lips are horrifying,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @bravocelebrities/Instagram

Teresa teased her meetup with Jacqueline on her new podcast

This is the second time we’ve seen Jacqueline and Teresa together in the past several days, as the duo recently appeared on the OG’s new podcast, Turning the Tables.

Teresa decided to have a reunion of her own with Jacqueline and RHONJ alum Kim DePaola after the network canceled the Season 14 reunion.

The trio spent two hours catching up on old times and spilled some behind-the-scenes tea from Season 1.

While filming the episode, Teresa also revealed she had plans to meet up with Jacqueline in a few weeks.

“This was so much fun,” said the OG before ending the show. “I’m gonna see you, Jacqueline…the following week I’m gonna see you.”

The pair kept their word and recently spent a fun day in Newport Beach, California.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.