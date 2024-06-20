Jacqueline Laurita says Teresa Giudice’s family ‘manipulated’ their friendship

Jacqueline Laurita and Teresa Giudice are reminiscing on the good old days and how things went wrong with their once close bond.

The Real Housewife of New Jersey star brought her former best friend as a guest on her new podcast, for an episode of Turning the Tables dubbed as a reunion.

We all know by now that Teresa and her castmates are not getting a reunion after Season 14 airs, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The OG brought Jacqueline and another RHONJ alum, Kim DePaola and they took a trip down memory lane.

It’s hard to forget how close Jacqueline and Teresa were during the early years, but was it the reality TV curse that fractured their relationship?

Not according to Jacqueline, who spilled a bit of tea and confessed that the Gorgas’s appearance on the show spelled the end of her and her friendship with Teresa.

RHONJ’s Jacqueline Laurita blames Teresa Giudice’s family for their feud

The RHONJ stars had a great time reminiscing about the show, but it wasn’t all fun and games since it led to the demise of their friendship.

However, Jacqueline got into details about how things started to go downhill from Teresa’s family being in her ear.

“When her family came on the show, I know how bad that was bothering her,” said the Jersey alum. “She almost wanted to quit the show because of it.”

Jacqueline said she felt Teresa pulling away from her after Joe and Melissa Gorga were cast on RHONJ.

“And then I got them in my ear, they kind of were manipulating…they would tell me things that maybe you were saying behind my back,” said Jacqueline to Teresa.

Meanwhile, the OG admitted that she did start to pull away from Jacqueline when she got close to Joe and Melissa.

“If I distanced myself, you know what it was, because we were so close and you knew what was going on there,” said Teresa.

Jacqueline and Teresa are BFFs again after reconciling in Las Vegas

Jacqueline and Teresa almost broke the internet when they posted a photo together in 2023.

For years, the mom of four affirmed that she had no interest in reconciling with her once close friend, so RHONJ fans were shocked to see them together again.

The pair enjoyed a five-hour lunch when the OG made a trip to Las Vegas where Jacqueline now resides.

During their recent podcast chat, the pair said their first meeting after years of not speaking was just like old times.

“Oh my God, we just picked up right where we left off,” said Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.