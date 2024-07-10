RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin called ‘unhappiest person on TV’ despite professing her happiness

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is no stranger to catching heat.

She has become a hot topic following her altercation with fellow RHONJ star Danielle Cabral.

Things between the once-friends escalated to getting physical, and since then, critics have shown up in droves to call out her behavior.

Interestingly enough, Jennifer chooses which comment sections she leaves open for people to air their grievances.

Her most recent share was a selfie where Jenn was sporting curly locks.

It was set to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off, and she wrote, “Did you know that being so happy makes people who hate you even more angry??? I have a feeling some people are going to be in a bad mood… #shakeitoff 😚😎🙋🏻‍♀️🙏🏻.”

Jennifer Aydin dubbed ‘unhappiest person on TV’

Jennifer highlighted that she was “so happy” while taunting her critics with her caption.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has proven things between Jennifer and her husband, Bill Aydin, weren’t all sunshine and roses. After all, his affair was made public on the Bravo show, which rocked her world.

However, she is working overtime now to prove that she and Bill are in a good spot, but not everyone agrees.

Critics showed up in the comment section of her latest share, and they didn’t hold back.

One wrote, “Sis, you are the unhappiest person on TV…entertaining though 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Another said, “Actually we don’t give a fu&k about you! So there is that.”

Someone else expressed their love for Jennifer, while one more called her out for pushing Danielle Cabral.

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral experience another altercation on RHONJ

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 moves closer to the end, there have been leaks about what went down at Rails Steakhouse.

Jennifer Aydin reportedly made a remark about Daniell Cabral’s husband, Nate Cabral, and another heated confrontation ensued.

Details have been all over the place between things getting physical or just incredibly verbal, but we wouldn’t be surprised with either option after what already happened.

There also won’t be a traditional reunion like the one RHONJ used to have. It will be the first time the cast doesn’t reunite following the season to hash things out. Instead, it will be a format where the two groups of women rewatch and comment on the season finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.