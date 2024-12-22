RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider claps back at ‘shocking’ comments calling her ‘big’ and ‘plump’

Jackie Goldschneider has struggled with anorexia for decades, but thankfully, she’s now on the road to recovery.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star now has a healthier relationship with food, and her body has changed as a result.

However, the mom of four was forced to speak out on social media after reading the comments about her appearance.

Jackie posted a video and noted that the shocking remarks about her being “big” and “plump,” whether well-intentioned or not, are not helpful.

The 47-year-old first opened up about her battle with anorexia in Season 12 of RHONJ after struggling for two decades.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Since then, she’s shared updates about her recovery, noting in 2022 that she had gained weight and was out of the danger zone in terms of the health issues associated with the eating disorder.

Jackie has been doing well, but the body-shaming comments are getting out of hand.

RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider responds to ‘big’ and ‘plump’ comments about her body

The RHONJ star had to issue a PSA on social media after seeing disturbing comments about her body in a recent post.

“I got a lot of comments that were really quite shocking; people calling me plump, juicy, full-figured, big, all sorts of comments like that,” said Jackie.

She noted that if the remarks were meant to be complimentary, “Thank you but not helpful,” and explained that there was no need to comment on her body size.

She also reasoned that if anyone thinks her body is full or big, they need to get off social media, go out into the real world, and see what a real woman’s body looks like.

“Real women are not skin and bones,” she noted.

Jackie blasts critics for trying to body shame her

The RHONJ star wasn’t done yet, as she had five great points to dole out in her TikTok video.

She acknowledged that some people meant well by pointing out that she had gained weight amid her anorexia recovery, but that wasn’t the case for everyone.

For those attempting to insult the mom of four, she had a clear message for them as well.

“If your intention was not to compliment me but to passive-aggressively insult me and to throw me off of my game, that will never f**king happen,” stated Jackie.

She reasoned that after recovering from two decades of battling an eating disorder, she was very proud of her progress.

“I also happen to think that my body is strong and beautiful, and frankly, it’s a work of f**king art, so enjoy looking at it,” added Jackie.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.