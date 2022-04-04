RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider gives update on her eating disorder, says she’s ‘out of the ‘danger zone’

Jackie Goldschneider talks about her recovery from anorexia. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider is making notable strides in her eating disorder recovery, and now she’s out of the “danger zone.” Jackie recently gave an update on her journey after opening up even more this season about her years-long struggle with anorexia.

In a previous episode, the Bravo cameras followed Jackie as she discussed the topic with her husband, Evan Goldschneider. Jackie was heartbroken when he revealed that their kids had caught on to what was going on with her, and she later took steps to get help.

Thankfully, Jackie is now several months into her recovery, and she recently dished about the improvements she’s made so far.

Jackie Goldschneider is out of the danger zone amid eating disorder recovery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not out of the woods just yet, but she has made some strides seven months into her recovery.

Jackie recently shared an update with Page Six and told the media outlet that she’s already “put on weight” and is now “out of the danger zone in terms of health problems.”

Some of the health problems that came as a result of Jackie’s eating disorder included “very low” iron levels, estrogen levels, and blood pressure. When she was still in the danger zone, she also experienced decreased organ function and a heart that was “not operating” at full capacity.

The mom-of-four also revealed that because she “wasn’t eating enough calories to regulate [her] temperature,” she was “always freezing.”

Furthermore, Jackie noted that her battle with anorexia affected her ability to give birth naturally.

She had two sets of twins via in vitro fertilization because she wasn’t eating enough food to ovulate or menstruate and therefore “couldn’t have children naturally.”

Jackie Goldschneider says she’s ‘learning how to eat normally’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she’s “about six or seven months” into her recovery and shared a bit about what that entails.

“I have expanded to a team instead of just the one therapist,” said Jackie. “So I speak to my therapist twice a week, I speak to a medical nutritionist once a week, and I have a women’s wellness physician.”

The 45-year-old also noted, “I’m learning how to eat normally and intuitively, and I’ve put on weight.” However, as to the exact number of pounds she has gained, Jackie has no idea — for her own good, she’s “not allowed to get on the scale.”

Amid her eating disorder battle, the Bravo Housewife revealed she’d gotten support from castmates Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania. However, she “didn’t hear” from Jennifer Aydin or Teresa Giudice.

“It’s okay,” said Jackie. “I mean, I know what my relationship with them is, so it’s fine.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.