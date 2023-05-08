RHONJ viewers troll Teresa Giudice over ‘surprise’ bridal shower

Teresa Giudice is getting trolled on social media over the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which featured her surprise bridal shower.

The problem is, no one, and I mean absolutely no one, believes that she didn’t know about the so-called surprise event put together by her friends and family.

I mean, Teresa’s BFF Jennifer Aydin is known for spilling secrets, and if she called a psychic to share details about her castmates before a reading, she definitely called her bestie to give her a low down on the bridal shower.

We didn’t have to dig deep to find the clues either. The OG showed up, to what she thought was just a lunch, in a white lace dress — looking very much like a bride-to-be.

The fancy hair — though not the extravagant $10k creation like on her wedding day — diamond necklace, and matching earrings were a dead giveaway as well.

However, if that didn’t have your antennas ticking, why did Teresa call ahead while driving to the destination to say that she was five minutes away? No seriously, we want to know why!

Well, RHONJ viewers have a theory and it’s the same as ours.

RHONJ viewers are convinced that Teresa Giudice knew about her bridal shower

Teresa seemed astounded when she walked into the restaurant and saw her closest friends and family — chosen sisters included. They had all gathered to throw her an epic party before she and Luis Ruelas tied the knot.

However, she might have spent a few days practicing her “surprise face” in the mirror because that bridal shower was no surprise — at least not according to viewers.

After the episode aired, the mom of five shared photos from the special event with her 2.3 million Instagram followers, but she was instantly trolled in the comments.

“My Bridal shower 🤍felt so Loved,” Teresa captioned the post.

“If this was a surprise bridal shower, where was she going wearing a white dress,” questioned one Instagram user.

Another person reiterated the sentiment saying, “It did look like she knew about the planned party I mean wearing the white dress which can pass as a wedding dress to the bridal party.”

Teresa Giudice coincidentally wears all-white to her surprise bridal shower?

There were plenty of comments on Instagram calling out the 50-year-old for pretending not to know that she was going to her bridal shower — I mean the all-white attire gives it way.

Come on people, Teresa even wore white heels, and who wears white heels? A bride, that’s who — at least a bride-to-be who already knew she was going to her bridal shower, but you didn’t hear that from me, you heard it from the viewers, who had a lot to say.

One RHONJ fan reasoned, “Who shows up by ‘accident ‘ to a lunch in an almost wedding dress??🤔.”

While one viewer admitted “I’m not buying you were surprised. You wore white and you told Milania call Gia and tell her we are five minutes out.”

“I’m sure it was just a coincidence that you were wearing white to your ‘surprise’ bridal shower 😂,” added someone else.

What do you think? Did Teresa know about her bridal shower beforehand, or was her all-white attire just a coincidence?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.